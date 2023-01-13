Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Relationship With Her Daughter Riley Keough

One of the things Lisa Marie Presley was most proud of in her life was being a mom. She opened up about becoming a mother to ABC News back in 2004, sweetly telling the outlet (via Elvis.com.au) "Everything's better when you have children." She spoke candidly about how close she was with all of her kids, noting, "Whatever they're experiencing you experience as well with them, over again, even if you're grown up, even if you're, no matter what's happening they're always there. They're there to ground you, you have to get out of yourself and everything becomes about them, and that's really good. Ah, everything's great."

Lisa Marie Presley also spoke about how she always tried to shield Riley Keough from the trappings that can sometimes come with being the daughter of a celebrity, "I didn't want her to have that shadow where she felt competition and intimidated by anything," Lisa Marie shared when she and Riley appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" together in 2007. "I wanted [my children] to be able to do what they wanted to do," she added.

It's no surprise then to hear Lisa Marie was always supportive of Riley's career, though the actress admitted she had some pretty stern advice from her being a child of privilege from an insanely famous family. "Whatever you do, you have to work really or you won't be taken seriously," Lisa Marie told Riley, as she revealed to The Guardian.