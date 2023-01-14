Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes' Affair Is Reportedly Costing Them Their Jobs

Things have changed dramatically in Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' personal and professional lives since late 2022. After the Daily Mail published photos of the "Good Morning America" co-anchors canoodling (outside their marriages) last November, both filed for divorce from their respective spouses. According to many insiders, however, their extramarital affair only began after both separated from their partners. As one source told People, Robach and Holmes "both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other" before getting romantic. One even purported that it was Holmes' support during Robach's separation from her husband that led the two to grow intimately closer.

From an optics vantage point, however, co-anchors smooching while still legally married just doesn't look great. In a December 12 company memo, ABC News President Kim Godwin informed employees that Robach and Holmes will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review," per CNN. Previously asking staffers not to spread "gossip" about the affair, Godwin acknowledged in her memo that "continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does."

Now, after being off-air for almost a month, Robach and Holmes' fate at "GMA" may finally be clear.