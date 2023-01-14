Damson Idris And Lori Harvey Casually Make Their Romance Instagram Official

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey just made their relationship Instagram official. Rumors of a romance between the two began in late 2022, when they were seemingly spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. As reported by the Daily Mail, Idris and Harvey went on a dinner date at Catch LA on December 17. Though they arrived separately, reporters and fans alike didn't take long to put two and two together.

That same month, Harvey discussed focusing on self-love rather than being in a relationship. "This moment is about me," she said in cover story for Essence. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."

Still, it seems Idris might have changed her mind about staying single judging by their recent social media activity. And as with all things Lori Harvey, her newly confirmed relationship immediately broke the internet.