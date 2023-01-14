Damson Idris And Lori Harvey Casually Make Their Romance Instagram Official
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey just made their relationship Instagram official. Rumors of a romance between the two began in late 2022, when they were seemingly spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. As reported by the Daily Mail, Idris and Harvey went on a dinner date at Catch LA on December 17. Though they arrived separately, reporters and fans alike didn't take long to put two and two together.
That same month, Harvey discussed focusing on self-love rather than being in a relationship. "This moment is about me," she said in cover story for Essence. "I feel like it's always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it's about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I'm being a little self-ish right now. It's my time."
Still, it seems Idris might have changed her mind about staying single judging by their recent social media activity. And as with all things Lori Harvey, her newly confirmed relationship immediately broke the internet.
Lori Harvey celebrated her birthday with Damson Idris
On January 13, which happened to be Lori Harvey's 26th birthday, Damson Idris posted a picture with the popular socialite on Instagram Stories. In the above picture, Idris can be seen embracing Harvey while giving her a kiss on the cheek. "Happy birthday Nunu," the "Snowfall" star wrote across the same image.
Harvey didn't shy away from posting her new boo, either. That same night, she took to her Instagram Stories to share some footage of her birthday dinner, which featured a smiling Idris sitting by her side (via Twitter). Of course, fans didn't take long to react to Harvey and Idris' social media posts.
"Lori Harvey definitely read her dad's book and didn't skip a single page," one person joked on Twitter, referencing Steve Harvey's bestselling title, "Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man." "Baby, Lori Harvey got a different man wishing her a happy birthday every year. I love it," another fan chimed in. Meanwhile, others found old pictures of Idris and Harvey's ex-boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, hanging out together. "IT BE YA OWN N****S," someone jokingly wrote.