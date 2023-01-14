Jamie Lynn Spears Returns To Her Zoey 101 Role

When "Zoey 101" debuted in 2005, Nickelodeon fans were instantly enamored. The humorous series focused on Zoey Brooks, a teenager who attends Pacific Coast Academy, a co-ed boarding school that formerly only enrolled boys. Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears, starred as Brooks.

To the disappointment of many fans, "Zoey 101" finished up just a few years after its premiere, per People. While many people believed that the show ended because Jamie Lynn was pregnant, the actor explained that wasn't the real reason for its conclusion. Talking to Nylon, she said, "I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet." Jamie Lynn added details on the logistics of timing, saying, "I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, 'Do we air these episodes?' But the show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done."

Yet, as it turns out, the beloved Nickelodeon show isn't quite done. It was recently announced that "Zoey 101" is making a comeback!