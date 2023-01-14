Jamie Lynn Spears Returns To Her Zoey 101 Role
When "Zoey 101" debuted in 2005, Nickelodeon fans were instantly enamored. The humorous series focused on Zoey Brooks, a teenager who attends Pacific Coast Academy, a co-ed boarding school that formerly only enrolled boys. Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears, starred as Brooks.
To the disappointment of many fans, "Zoey 101" finished up just a few years after its premiere, per People. While many people believed that the show ended because Jamie Lynn was pregnant, the actor explained that wasn't the real reason for its conclusion. Talking to Nylon, she said, "I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet." Jamie Lynn added details on the logistics of timing, saying, "I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, 'Do we air these episodes?' But the show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done."
Yet, as it turns out, the beloved Nickelodeon show isn't quite done. It was recently announced that "Zoey 101" is making a comeback!
Zoey 102 is in production, but not everyone's returning
"Zoey 102," a film based on the hit Nickelodeon show "Zoey 101," has started production, per Deadline. The movie will be released later this year on Paramount+. In the film, Pacific Coast Academy alums reconvene at a wedding. Jamie Lynn Spears, who will star once again as Zoey Brooks, took to Instagram to share the exciting news. She wrote, "IT'S OFFICIAL! Are you ready...." Spears said, "I'm beyond thrilled to be back alongside my PCA family and continue the story of Zoey and all the characters fans know and love," per Deadline. Several actors of the original cast will return, including Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey, Matthew Underwood, Jack Salvatore, and Abby Wilde. Underwood expressed his excitement on Spears' Instagram post. He wrote, "It's so incredible to be back with the gang again."
However, not everyone is returning for the reboot, and one former actor from the show is making it clear why. Alexa Nikolas, who played Spears' bestie and roommate Nicole Bristow, had previously spoken out against Dan Schneider, the creator of "Zoey 101." According to BuzzFeed, she stated she never felt "safe" around Schneider, and described him as "the creator of my childhood trauma." Nikolas recently shared her candid thoughts in a series of Twitter posts. In one of them, she wrote, "Do NOT support a network that can't even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN. That is beyond low..."