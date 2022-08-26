Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Speaks Out About Tragic Experience On Nickelodeon

This article contains discussion of child sexual abuse.

It turns out that Jennette McCurdy isn't the only former Nickelodeon star with a story to tell. In her wildly popular new memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the former "iCarly" star alleged that the network offered her $300,000 in "hush money" (via TheWrap) to stay quiet about abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her show creator, who she does not name. Now Alexa Nikolas, who starred in "Zoey 101" alongside Jamie Lynn Spears, is backing up McCurdy's allegations with experiences of her own.

Nikolas has opened up about her bad experience on the set of "Zoey 101" in the past, including with regards to her feud with Spears. After Spears accused Nikolas of bullying in her memoir, Nikolas clapped back in a lengthy Instagram post. "I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there," she wrote. "I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her 'Zoey 101' music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy."

Now, Nikolas's accusations are about more than just tensions with co-stars.