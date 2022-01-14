Jamie Lynn Spears' Zoey 101 Co-Star Has Harsh Words For Her Book

It's safe to say that Jamie Lynn Spears might not be having the best week, despite the fact that she is busy promoting her new book, "The Things I Should Have Said." During her sit-down interview with "Good Morning America," Jamie Lynn claimed that she tried her best to help her sister Britney Spears during her conservatorship years. "I went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family," she claimed.

However, Jamie Lynn said in her book that Britney's mental state at time was "erratic," "paranoid," and "spiraling," per Page Six, but clarified her comments in her "GMA" interview by saying, "I don't think I can speak to anyone's state of mind. I don't think that's fair." Either way, her big sister Britney shot back on Instagram after watching the interview with a 104-degree fever by writing, "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?"

And now it looks like there is someone else from Jamie Lynn's past that has a problem with the things she's saying, or at least should have said in the past, too.