Jamie Lynn Spears' Latest Move In Her Complicated Dynamic With Britney Has Twitter Fuming
The internet continues to be unkind to Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney Spears' younger sister has long been a recipient of online vitriol after she has chosen to remain silent for most of the #FreeBritney movement. Fans of Jamie Lynn's superstar sibling expressed their disappointment with how she handled the whole situation, and even after she finally spoke up, they said it's not enough to help the singer climb out of her years-long mistreatment from their family.
"I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children," the actor wrote on her Instagram Story in July 2021, per NBC News. The negative attention came to a fever pitch when Britney unfollowed her on Instagram in the new year. Fans took it as a sign that she contributed to mistreating her sister, resulting in an influx of what she described as "atrocious messages."
"[Growing] up I had to learn to not acknowledge the hate, and to rise above the evil and NEVER give negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of the ones I can't just brush off," Jamie Lynn posted on the social media platform, along with a screenshot of a comment directed at her young daughters, per BuzzFeed. "You may not love me, and that's fine, but THIS shouldn't be tolerated under any circumstances." The comments seemed to die down after, but when a sneak peek of her interview on "Good Morning America" dropped, she found herself the subject of scrutiny once again.
Fans aren't pleased that Jamie Lynn Spears went public before Britney
On January 11, Good Morning America shared a clip of their interview with Jamie Lynn Spears, which aired the following day. It was supposed to be part of promotions for her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," but it looks like it also touched on Britney Spears' recently terminated conservatorship and the sisters' ongoing feud.
"Um, I love my sister," Jamie said in the sneak peek while wiping her tears. ABC's Juju Chang then asked if things have gotten "complicated," to which Jamie replied with, "I guess so." The clip also teased that the two will be discussing what caused the rift between the sisters and everything Jamie regrets not saying. While the teaser did not give away much, fans were quick to dismiss it right away, and all the anger are directed at Jamie. "Nobody cares about the sob story now. Where were the tears when Britney really needed her? Where was the support?" one fan questioned. "the audacity of her to go on tv before britney," said another. "Jamie Lynn... you are not a victim you enabled a system that abused your sister shut the f*** up," a fan pointed out.
This is just the latest drama surrounding Jamie's book. It's already gotten flack after it was revealed that its original title was "I Must Confess," which is a line from Britney's hit song "Baby One More Time." The interview, which first aired on "Good Morning America," will also be on "Nightline" on January 12, and fans already can't wait for Britney's reaction on Instagram.