Jamie Lynn Spears' Latest Move In Her Complicated Dynamic With Britney Has Twitter Fuming

The internet continues to be unkind to Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney Spears' younger sister has long been a recipient of online vitriol after she has chosen to remain silent for most of the #FreeBritney movement. Fans of Jamie Lynn's superstar sibling expressed their disappointment with how she handled the whole situation, and even after she finally spoke up, they said it's not enough to help the singer climb out of her years-long mistreatment from their family.

"I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children," the actor wrote on her Instagram Story in July 2021, per NBC News. The negative attention came to a fever pitch when Britney unfollowed her on Instagram in the new year. Fans took it as a sign that she contributed to mistreating her sister, resulting in an influx of what she described as "atrocious messages."

"[Growing] up I had to learn to not acknowledge the hate, and to rise above the evil and NEVER give negativity the attention it so desperately wants, but this is one of the ones I can't just brush off," Jamie Lynn posted on the social media platform, along with a screenshot of a comment directed at her young daughters, per BuzzFeed. "You may not love me, and that's fine, but THIS shouldn't be tolerated under any circumstances." The comments seemed to die down after, but when a sneak peek of her interview on "Good Morning America" dropped, she found herself the subject of scrutiny once again.