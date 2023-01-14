The View's Sunny Hostin Comes Clean About Her Plastic Surgery Transformation
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is coming clean about having plastic surgery done on her body. Not only did she own it, but she did it on national TV during the January 13 episode of "The View!"
The multi-hyphenate host first joined the roundtable talk show in 2016 and has been vocal about her opinions and point of view ever since. Before holding a chair at "The View," Hostin was a lawyer and even served as a federal prosecutor for the Department of Justice, according to her website. Then she transitioned into doing on-camera work as a news anchor and legal analyst for companies like ABC News and CNN. These life experiences brought her to "The View," where she expresses her unfiltered thoughts about the happenings of the world, including about her own plastic surgery.
For a long time, celebrities and public figures have been seemingly hesitant to admit what kinds of procedures they've had done. This has been changing in recent years, and Hostin is putting her personal story out there to help destigmatize being honest about plastic surgery.
Sunny Hostin reveals breast reduction and liposuction procedures
Our @Sunny Hostin shares about her plastic surgery journey: "I had agency over my body." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mCEOZJCMIy— The View (@TheView) January 13, 2023
On the January 13 episode of "The View," Sunny Hostin wasn't afraid to go there about her plastic surgery. In light of her tell-all spread with People, Hostin's co-hosts asked her to elaborate on the journey that lead her to get the procedures done during summer 2022.
"When I was 16, I had a very bad body image because I had double D boobs," the lawyer explained at the roundtable. "I had kids... they became G's." Hostin then recounted being unable to fit into her dress for the White House Correspondents' Dinner because of her bra, which prompted her to get the breast reduction. "When I got there, the doctor was like, 'Do you want to do a little lipo around here and maybe around here?' I said do it all," Hostin happily admitted. "It was over $30,000... I saved up for two years. And I feel better in my skin than I have ever felt."
In the end, the host copped to a breast reduction and receiving liposuction in her body and chin area. "The reason I'm being so honest about it..." Hostin concluded, "I'm so tired of celebrities saying, 'I just did intermittent fasting and healthy eating, and this is how I look.'" Most recently, the Kardashians have come under fire for this type of rhetoric around their lifestyles and beauty regimens when many suspect they have, in fact, had some sort of cosmetic surgery.