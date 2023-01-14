The View's Sunny Hostin Comes Clean About Her Plastic Surgery Transformation

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is coming clean about having plastic surgery done on her body. Not only did she own it, but she did it on national TV during the January 13 episode of "The View!"

The multi-hyphenate host first joined the roundtable talk show in 2016 and has been vocal about her opinions and point of view ever since. Before holding a chair at "The View," Hostin was a lawyer and even served as a federal prosecutor for the Department of Justice, according to her website. Then she transitioned into doing on-camera work as a news anchor and legal analyst for companies like ABC News and CNN. These life experiences brought her to "The View," where she expresses her unfiltered thoughts about the happenings of the world, including about her own plastic surgery.

For a long time, celebrities and public figures have been seemingly hesitant to admit what kinds of procedures they've had done. This has been changing in recent years, and Hostin is putting her personal story out there to help destigmatize being honest about plastic surgery.