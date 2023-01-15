The Tragic Death Of Ryan's Hope Actor Michael Levin
On January 6, 2023, actor Michael Levin died at the age of 90, per The Hollywood Reporter. His son, Jason Levin, told the outlet that his dad died of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in New York. The outlet reports that Michael is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, sons Jason and Aaron, and grandchildren Nico and Veronica.
Michael had a prolific career. He is best known for his 13 year stint playing the reporter Jack Fenelli on the ABC daytime soap opera "Ryan's Hope." From 1991-1992, he portrayed John Eldridge in "As the World Turns," per IMDb. The Hollywood Reporter notes he was also prominent in the theater scene, performing in numerous plays in the '70s. He appeared in Tennessee Williams' "Camino Real" with Al Pacino, as well as Sam Shepard's "Operation Sidewinder" alongside Garrett Morris.
Following his death, fans are reflecting on Levin's remarkable talent and memorable life.
Michael Levin was a soap opera star
Michael Levin was a staple in the soap opera world. From 1978 to 1980, Levin scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding actor in "Ryan's Hope," per The Hollywood Reporter. In 2010, he ranked as number 24 on We Love Soaps' list of the 50 Greatest Soap Actors of all time.
While Levin was dedicated to his work as an actor, he still had some difficult moments. In a 1978 interview with Daytimers Magazine (via Ryan's Bar Online), he revealed, "To say that I am perfectly happy is a little too strong. I am very happy acting, and I am very happy when I am working. But that is only when I am working. I also find that about ninety percent of what is available for an actor isn't all that good."
Amidst these challenges, there's no doubt that Levin was beloved on screen. Fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star. One user wrote, "RIP Michael Levin ! Condolences to your family & friends at this time . Thank you for sharing your talents with the world. God bless your soul." Another person tweeted, "I absolutely loved Michael's performances on RH. One of my all-time favorites."