The Tragic Death Of Ryan's Hope Actor Michael Levin

On January 6, 2023, actor Michael Levin died at the age of 90, per The Hollywood Reporter. His son, Jason Levin, told the outlet that his dad died of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in New York. The outlet reports that Michael is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, sons Jason and Aaron, and grandchildren Nico and Veronica.

Michael had a prolific career. He is best known for his 13 year stint playing the reporter Jack Fenelli on the ABC daytime soap opera "Ryan's Hope." From 1991-1992, he portrayed John Eldridge in "As the World Turns," per IMDb. The Hollywood Reporter notes he was also prominent in the theater scene, performing in numerous plays in the '70s. He appeared in Tennessee Williams' "Camino Real" with Al Pacino, as well as Sam Shepard's "Operation Sidewinder" alongside Garrett Morris.

Following his death, fans are reflecting on Levin's remarkable talent and memorable life.