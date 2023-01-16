Who Do Fans Think Florence Pugh Should Date Next? - Exclusive Survey
Super-talented, gorgeous, hilarious, AND sweet? Yeah, it's no surprise Florence Pugh is one of the most eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood right now. The stunning British actor made headlines for her romance with former "Scrubs" star Zach Braff, with Pugh confirming their split (after almost three years together) to Harper's Bazaar in August 2022. "It's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," she told the outlet, referring to how so many people had so much to say about their romance (Pugh is 21 years younger than her now ex, which raised a few eyebrows). "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that," she added.
Pugh then opened up about her and Braff's split again to Vogue in January, defending their age gap and explaining why she thought a lot of people were against their romance. "We weren't in anyone's faces. It was just that people didn't like it. They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch," she said. "And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."
But now Zorence is sadly no more, who should Pugh date next? Well, we put that question to you, and this is what we found out.
Could Florence Pugh and Zac Efron be Hollywood's next hot couple?
We took the question of who Florence Pugh's next partner should be to our loyal Nicki Swift readers, and you had a pretty clear choice for who her new man could be. Step forward, Zac Efron! It's the former "High School Musical" hunk you guys have in mind, as 26.8% of respondents though Efron and Pugh would make a great couple. Hey, as far as we know, Efron's been single since April 2021, so who know what could happen here?
In second place, we have Pugh's fellow Brit actor John Boyega. The uber-handsome "Star Wars" star nabbed himself 17.27% of the votes — and we could totally see these two striking up a romance. In a close third place, 16.55% of respondents chose Pugh's fellow Marvel star Simu Liu and, in the wake of that September 2021 "Men's Health" cover, how could we blame you!?
Next up is the man who's dated pretty much every other gorgeous, single bachelorette in Hollywood, Pete Davidson, at 15.47% because, well, how could we have a dating poll without Davidson? After that, it's actor of the moment Timothée Chalamet, as 13.49% of you said you could see him and Pugh together. Last but not least is Regé-Jean Page, with 10.43% of respondents wanting Pugh to date the dapper former "Bridgerton" hunk. Romance or not though, we know Pugh is going to go from strength to strength both personally and professionally.