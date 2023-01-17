How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Kanye West's Whirlwind Wedding With Bianca Censori
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West haven't exactly seen eye to eye since the former filed for divorce in 2021. West has repeatedly made some controversial public remarks, while Kardashian has confessed that co-parenting her four children with her former husband hasn't exactly been the easiest thing. "Co-parenting is really f***ing hard," Kardashian said on "Angie Martinez IRL" in December 2022, admitting she's attempted to protect their children from a lot of what West has been doing in public. "If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s*** that they are not ready to deal with," "The Kardashians" star admitted, sharing she was looking forward to the day she can speak to her children about what's been going on when they are old enough to understand.
One thing we're guessing hasn't been making things any easier? West's whirlwind romance with Bianca Censori, which the two appeared to cement in January with a wedding ceremony. There was nothing legal about the wedding, according to TMZ, but West has been spotted wearing a wedding ring.
But what does Kardashian think of her former husband (sort of) marrying someone else? Not a lot, it sounds like.
Kim Kardashian reportedly isn't paying attention to Kanye West's behavior
Don't think Kim Kardashian is crying into her pillow at the thought of Kanye "Ye" West moving on, because it seems the reality star isn't too bothered about what her former husband is getting up to in his personal life. A source dished on how Kardashian reported felt about West (kind of) marring Bianca Censori, telling ET, "[Kardashian] isn't paying attention to it." As for what she is spending her time doing? "[She's] focused on the well-being of her children," they said. But while that source claimed Kardashian isn't focusing too much on West, another purported she's no fan of Censori. "Kim hates her," an insider told Page Six, claiming Kardashian has known Censori for a while because she worked closely with West as an architectural designer for Yeezy.
Kardashian doesn't appear to have spoken publicly directly about her former husband's surprise wedding ceremony, though she did share a few cryptic posts via her Instagram Stories after the news hit the headlines which some speculated could have been instigated by her ex. One, according to Glamour, read, "I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say. Just much to do." Another cryptic post shared by the reality star stated, "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you."