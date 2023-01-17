How Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Kanye West's Whirlwind Wedding With Bianca Censori

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West haven't exactly seen eye to eye since the former filed for divorce in 2021. West has repeatedly made some controversial public remarks, while Kardashian has confessed that co-parenting her four children with her former husband hasn't exactly been the easiest thing. "Co-parenting is really f***ing hard," Kardashian said on "Angie Martinez IRL" in December 2022, admitting she's attempted to protect their children from a lot of what West has been doing in public. "If they don't know things that are being said, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That is real, heavy, grownup s*** that they are not ready to deal with," "The Kardashians" star admitted, sharing she was looking forward to the day she can speak to her children about what's been going on when they are old enough to understand.

One thing we're guessing hasn't been making things any easier? West's whirlwind romance with Bianca Censori, which the two appeared to cement in January with a wedding ceremony. There was nothing legal about the wedding, according to TMZ, but West has been spotted wearing a wedding ring.

But what does Kardashian think of her former husband (sort of) marrying someone else? Not a lot, it sounds like.