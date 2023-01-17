RHOBH's Kyle Richards Has Someone In Mind For Lisa Rinna's Replacement

2023 began with the news that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will proceed with a Lisa Rinna-shaped hole in it. As People confirmed on January 5, the drama-prone reality star's contract had expired, with Rinna and Bravo mutually deciding to part ways. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" Rinna shared in a statement at the time, having joined "RHOBH" in Season 5.

Rinna caused quite a stir last year — even by her standards — for her feud with co-star Kathy Hilton. After repeatedly confronting the latter about her Aspen drama on-air, Rinna defended her decision in an October 2022 episode by stating, "I'm not gonna take it to my grave because I'd get sick and get cancer if I didn't express this." Attracting massive heat for this remark, even the American Institute for Cancer Research issued a statement, accusing Rinna of "using the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail," per TMZ.

In a January Interview profile, Rinna elaborated on her departure, bluntly stating that "everything 'Housewives' has to go away for a while." Sharing that while she remains friends with some co-stars, it was "time for a break." In a spicy farewell soundbite, she said, "You don't put me on pause. I go bye-bye." So, who can replace the "Days of Our Lives" alum's knack for snappy comebacks and devil-may-care attitude? Her pal Kyle Richards thinks she may have just the person.