RHOBH's Kyle Richards Has Someone In Mind For Lisa Rinna's Replacement
2023 began with the news that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will proceed with a Lisa Rinna-shaped hole in it. As People confirmed on January 5, the drama-prone reality star's contract had expired, with Rinna and Bravo mutually deciding to part ways. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" Rinna shared in a statement at the time, having joined "RHOBH" in Season 5.
Rinna caused quite a stir last year — even by her standards — for her feud with co-star Kathy Hilton. After repeatedly confronting the latter about her Aspen drama on-air, Rinna defended her decision in an October 2022 episode by stating, "I'm not gonna take it to my grave because I'd get sick and get cancer if I didn't express this." Attracting massive heat for this remark, even the American Institute for Cancer Research issued a statement, accusing Rinna of "using the specter of cancer as emotional blackmail," per TMZ.
In a January Interview profile, Rinna elaborated on her departure, bluntly stating that "everything 'Housewives' has to go away for a while." Sharing that while she remains friends with some co-stars, it was "time for a break." In a spicy farewell soundbite, she said, "You don't put me on pause. I go bye-bye." So, who can replace the "Days of Our Lives" alum's knack for snappy comebacks and devil-may-care attitude? Her pal Kyle Richards thinks she may have just the person.
Kyle Richards believes Chrissy Teigen is the Housewife for the job
While Season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" waits to begin shooting until later this year, Kyle Richards recently told TMZ that Chrissy Teigen would be a good replacement for departed friend Lisa Rinna. As TMZ also reported, her castmate Erika Jayne was less receptive to the notion that Rinna can be replaced. "She's the "f***ing G.O.A.T," Jayne told reporters. Known for being the queen of snarky quips (at least on Twitter), Teigen would still have her work cut out for her, per Richards, a longtime friend. "It's not an easy job — believe it or not!" Richards exclaimed, adding cheekily that "we all hate it sometimes."
Meanwhile, Bravo exec Andy Cohen is still hoping "that Lisa will humor us and come back," per his SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy." Paying tribute to the "RHOBH" icon, Cohen called her eight-season run "a testament to how compelling Lisa Rinna is to watch," pointing to all the internet memes and GIFs she has inspired.