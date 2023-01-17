Channing Tatum Opens Up About His Split With Jenna Dewan Like Never Before

At one time, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were one of the most well-known and loved pairs in Hollywood. According to The Wrap, the couple first met while auditioning on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up," where they famously showcased their smooth dance moves. The two hit it off from there and a few years later, in 2009, they tied the knot. According to People, the couple wed in front of family and friends at a private estate in Malibu, California.

Several years later, Tatum and Dewan issued a joint statement, revealing to fans that they were ready to take a different path in life — one that saw them apart. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the couple wrote in a joint statement on Instagram (via Us Weekly). "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now." The couple added that their main focus would be on their only child, daughter Everly.

Dewan addressed the split in her 2019 book, "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day," via People, stating that her "dynamic" with Tatum "wasn't serving me nor was it serving my daughter." She added, "First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn't working and had moved into hurting." Now, Tatum is addressing the split like he never has.