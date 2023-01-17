Channing Tatum Opens Up About His Split With Jenna Dewan Like Never Before
At one time, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were one of the most well-known and loved pairs in Hollywood. According to The Wrap, the couple first met while auditioning on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up," where they famously showcased their smooth dance moves. The two hit it off from there and a few years later, in 2009, they tied the knot. According to People, the couple wed in front of family and friends at a private estate in Malibu, California.
Several years later, Tatum and Dewan issued a joint statement, revealing to fans that they were ready to take a different path in life — one that saw them apart. "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," the couple wrote in a joint statement on Instagram (via Us Weekly). "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now." The couple added that their main focus would be on their only child, daughter Everly.
Dewan addressed the split in her 2019 book, "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day," via People, stating that her "dynamic" with Tatum "wasn't serving me nor was it serving my daughter." She added, "First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn't working and had moved into hurting." Now, Tatum is addressing the split like he never has.
Channing Tatum reveals details of Jenna Dewan split
Four years after Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan called it quits, the "Magic Mike" star spoke about their demise in an interview with Vanity Fair. Shortly after People crowned Tatum the "Sexiest Man Alive," he still pointed out that something wasn't quite right, even though he was doing pretty well professionally. "I was working a lot. I had gotten to work with some of my favorite directors," the star told the outlet. "I had checked boxes that I would never have hoped to dream about. But something just wasn't quite filling me up."
Tatum confessed that he realized the funk he was in wasn't because of his professional life, but rather because of his marriage. "We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," Tatum confessed. The pair tried to play it off like it was okay for a while before realizing they weren't as close. "But when you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you," he said, adding that the two parented and looked "at the world" differently. Once he and Dewan split, he focused on himself and their daughter, Everly, whom he called his "best friend." So, out of the bad comes some good.
According to Us Weekly, Tatum and Dewan were still working the terms of their divorce nearly three years later, including spousal and child support.