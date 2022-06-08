Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan's Divorce Just Got More Complicated

In 2018, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced they were divorcing after nine years together. They released a joint statement to People, in which they wrote in part, "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now." They share a daughter, Everly Tatum, and the former couple were able to come to a custody agreement not long after announcing their divorce. In January 2020, The Blast reported that they were able to agree to a nice and tidy 50/50 joint custody split when it came to Everly.

Recently, the "Dear John" actor even had some kind words for his ex regarding their parenting views on Everly possibly following their footsteps and trying her hand at acting one day. "Jenna and I, we've always met eye to eye on this one. It's pretty tough to be a child actor or artist," he told People on June 1. "When she's 18, she's lived a full life and she can make her own decisions, then I will put her in anything and everything that I can possibly put her in because she'll be the coolest thing in the world and she is the coolest thing in the world."

Despite the kind public words, it appears the former couple are locked in tense negotiations behind closed doors over how to split their finances, and a recent court date has complicated matters.