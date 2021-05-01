What's Really Going On With Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan's Financial Issues?
Former Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still finalizing the financial details of their divorce three years after separating.
Fans might remember the two actors met on set of their 2006 movie "Step Up" and eventually wed in July 2009 (via E! News). Four years later, the couple welcomed their daughter Everly. Then, in April 2018, Tatum and Dewan broke our hearts when they announced their separation after eight years of marriage. "We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly," the pair said in an official statement at the time. By November 2019, the divorce was finalized, as The Blast reported that the two actors had joint legal and physical custody of Everly.
Since the divorce, Dewan has moved on with fiancé Steve Kazee, welcoming her second child Callum in March 2020. Tatum, on the other hand, had a very public breakup with ex-girlfriend Jessie J that same year. Now, the "Magic Mike" star is requesting a trial date to finally figure out a financial agreement with his ex-wife.
Channing Tatum had fears about being a single father
In legal documents obtained by E! News, Channing Tatum has requested a judge set a date for he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan to work out the last financial details in their divorce. The financial details in question include child support payments for their daughter Everly, attorney fees, division of property, etc. In the report, E! claims the trial on the financial agreements will take about five days.
More specifically, TMZ reports that the two are in limbo when it comes to splitting the money they have made from the "Magic Mike" franchise. As the outlet notes, Dewan helped Tatum find a choreographer for the live "Magic Mike" shows in Las Vegas, an offshoot of the successful film series, and she also packed up the family and moved to London "when [Tatum] was in production across the pond." Thus, the former couple needs the courts to help them settle the matter for good.
Back in 2018, when the famed couple first split, both Tatum and Dewan publicly shared their commitment to their daughter Everly. Tatum told Parents magazine in April 2021 that he is working on navigating connecting with his daughter as a single father.
"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are," said the "Dear John" actor. "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."