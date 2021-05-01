What's Really Going On With Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan's Financial Issues?

In legal documents obtained by E! News, Channing Tatum has requested a judge set a date for he and ex-wife Jenna Dewan to work out the last financial details in their divorce. The financial details in question include child support payments for their daughter Everly, attorney fees, division of property, etc. In the report, E! claims the trial on the financial agreements will take about five days.

More specifically, TMZ reports that the two are in limbo when it comes to splitting the money they have made from the "Magic Mike" franchise. As the outlet notes, Dewan helped Tatum find a choreographer for the live "Magic Mike" shows in Las Vegas, an offshoot of the successful film series, and she also packed up the family and moved to London "when [Tatum] was in production across the pond." Thus, the former couple needs the courts to help them settle the matter for good.

Back in 2018, when the famed couple first split, both Tatum and Dewan publicly shared their commitment to their daughter Everly. Tatum told Parents magazine in April 2021 that he is working on navigating connecting with his daughter as a single father.

"I want dads not to be afraid to go into their daughter's world and discover who they are," said the "Dear John" actor. "When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."