Fans Call Out Tom Brady For Questionable On-Field Behavior

Tom Brady's season came to an anticlimactic end as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card matchup. The first question fans and reporters had was what that meant for Brady's future, and if he would return to the Buccaneers or retire from the NFL for good. "I'm gonna go home and get a good night's sleep, do as good as I can tonight," Brady told reporters in a press conference following the loss, per NBC Sports. While leaving the field, the future Hall of Famer tipped his hat to the fans. "It'll just be one day at a time, truly," he told the press. Brady threw for 351 yards and completed two touchdown passes, but his squad was easily handled by the Cowboys. The status of his future loomed over the loss.

Leading up to the playoffs, Brady hinted that he still had plenty of gas left in the tank. During an episode of his "Let's Go" podcast, the Bucs QB was asked if he saw himself retiring after the 2022-2023 season. "I really don't," he said, via Men's Health. Some fans disagreed with Brady's self-assessment, though, and thought his performance in the Wild Card game spoke volumes. "Tom Brady said he would retire when he sucks. If he comes back next season he is admitting that he is indeed a Liar," one viewer tweeted.

However, the real talk of the night happened when Twitter called out Brady for what they deemed a dirty play.