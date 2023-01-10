Tom Brady Hints At Future Retirement As He Opens Up About Son Jack's Burgeoning Football Career
Is anyone else getting major déjà vu from the speculation around whether or not Tom Brady will be hanging up his jersey for good? Well, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is subtly explaining why he could be retiring from football sooner rather than later.
We all remember how the quarterback decided to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL back in February 2022. In the retirement announcement on his Instagram, Brady cited that he needed to leave the sport "to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." While this could have been referencing his production company or other outside ventures, many fans took this as a reference to his three young children; Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.
Of course, Brady decided to unretire just over a month later in March 2022, and has been playing with the Buccaneers ever since. As the dust settles nearing the end of his first football season back, the legendary player is reflecting on what went into his decision to retire and how his son's own football career is certainly a factor.
Football dad Tom prioritizes watching his son's games
With your dad widely being considered football's Greatest of All Time, it must put a lot of pressure on you. But Tom Brady's oldest son, John "Jack" Moynahan, is following in his dad's footsteps by picking up the pigskin. On the January 9 episode of his joint podcast, "Let's Go!," Brady discussed the "emotional component" of making the decision to retire, and how his son's own up-and-coming football career could be a part of it.
"I want to see my son Jack play, too. It was important for me this season," Brady opened up. "I said, 'I don't give a s*** if you come see my games anymore. No! I want to see your stuff.' It all weighs in." He went on to compare the decision to retire to a "cost-benefit analysis," elaborating, "What am I giving up now, to continue to play, as opposed to what am I gaining?'"
Now, would Brady unretire and then retire again after just one season? Probably not, but all this retirement talk has got fans thinking it could be sooner rather than later. Just two weeks ago on the "Let's Go!" podcast (via CNN), the quarterback confirmed that the next time he retires it will be for good. "Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that's it for me," he laughed. "So whenever that day comes, we'll figure it out."