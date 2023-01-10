Tom Brady Hints At Future Retirement As He Opens Up About Son Jack's Burgeoning Football Career

Is anyone else getting major déjà vu from the speculation around whether or not Tom Brady will be hanging up his jersey for good? Well, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is subtly explaining why he could be retiring from football sooner rather than later.

We all remember how the quarterback decided to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL back in February 2022. In the retirement announcement on his Instagram, Brady cited that he needed to leave the sport "to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." While this could have been referencing his production company or other outside ventures, many fans took this as a reference to his three young children; Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

Of course, Brady decided to unretire just over a month later in March 2022, and has been playing with the Buccaneers ever since. As the dust settles nearing the end of his first football season back, the legendary player is reflecting on what went into his decision to retire and how his son's own football career is certainly a factor.