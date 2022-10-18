Tom Brady Comes Clean About His On-Field Behavior

It's no secret that Tom Brady hit a rough patch this year. In case you have been living under a rock, Brady's personal life with wife Gisele Bündchen has been at the center of one headline after the next, and it seems as though things are on the rocks. When the NFL star elected to come out of retirement and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it may have sat well with fans, but it seems like it irked his wife. In a September interview with Elle, the supermodel expressed her misgivings about Brady returning to the field. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she shared, later adding that it's his decision to make.

But, things seemed to take a turn for the worse, and the pair has been at odds. According to Page Six, Brady and Bündchen lawyered up, and it seemed as though divorce was imminent after a blowout fight. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is," an insider told the outlet, adding that they didn't think there was any "coming back" from the epic argument.

This year, Brady has also made headlines for his on-field behavior, including when he smashed a tablet on the sidelines of a game against the New Orleans Saints, per Marca. Now, another incident on the field has Brady needing to explain himself.