Sources Shed Light On Britney Spears' Date Night Demeanor

Britney Spears made headlines when she went out to dinner with her husband Sam Asghari in Los Angeles and a patron at the restaurant filmed her and evidently shared the video with TMZ. The outlet reported that Spears had some sort of "manic episode" and stated that the pop star had a "bizarre meltdown." In the video, Spears could be seen holding up a menu to cover her face as someone sitting at a table nearby filmed her. All of this went down at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills and had many fans concerned for Spears, whom TMZ reported was "yelling" and speaking "gibberish."

The video reminded some fans of Spears' previously showcased behavior and had a lot of people wondering if she was okay. As it turns out, however, it seems as though Spears' behavior wasn't all that odd. Hours after the report came out, Asghari took to his Instagram Stories to seemingly respond. "Don't believe what you read online people," he wrote, according to Page Six. And while the folks over at TMZ haven't tweaked their story or backtracked on their report, another source has come forward with more information about what really happened that night.