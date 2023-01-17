Sources Shed Light On Britney Spears' Date Night Demeanor
Britney Spears made headlines when she went out to dinner with her husband Sam Asghari in Los Angeles and a patron at the restaurant filmed her and evidently shared the video with TMZ. The outlet reported that Spears had some sort of "manic episode" and stated that the pop star had a "bizarre meltdown." In the video, Spears could be seen holding up a menu to cover her face as someone sitting at a table nearby filmed her. All of this went down at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills and had many fans concerned for Spears, whom TMZ reported was "yelling" and speaking "gibberish."
The video reminded some fans of Spears' previously showcased behavior and had a lot of people wondering if she was okay. As it turns out, however, it seems as though Spears' behavior wasn't all that odd. Hours after the report came out, Asghari took to his Instagram Stories to seemingly respond. "Don't believe what you read online people," he wrote, according to Page Six. And while the folks over at TMZ haven't tweaked their story or backtracked on their report, another source has come forward with more information about what really happened that night.
The waiter at the restaurant has reportedly spoken out
The person who runs the #FreeBritney Live Twitter account shared some details after claiming to have spoken to the waiter that served Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at JOEY that evening. The waiter said that Spears did not have a "manic" episode and that the star was simply "frustrated" because she was being filmed. The waiter said that Spears "was the sweetest person" and said that she was "apologetic even though ... she had nothing to be sorry for." Moreover, the waiter said that Asghari didn't "storm off" as TMZ reported, but simply got up to go to the restroom. The waiter added that the customer who was filming was asked to leave and has been permanently banned from the eatery.
As for Spears, she posted a lengthy caption on Instagram on January 15 and seemed to blame her behavior on alcohol. "I know the news is all hyped about me being a little drunk at a restaurant ... it's like they'll be WATCHING MY EVERY MOVE," she wrote. She also poked fun at herself, saying that she looked like "Shrek" in the video that was taken of her, but she didn't call out the person filming or mention anything about TMZ saying she was acting "manic."