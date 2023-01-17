Tom Brady Gives Fans A Sly Impression Of His Possible Buccaneers Exit

Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their quiet 2022-23 season with a major loss in the NFC wild-card play-off game. Touting a 8-9 season record, they were trounced by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 on January 16, per USA Today. As the outlet noted, it also marked the first time Brady played in the postseason as a home underdog as well as the first time in his career he has lost to the Cowboys. At the post-game press conference, he said, "Not the way we wanted to end it. But we didn't deserve it."

The question of the seven-time Super Bowl winner's potential retirement has been looming ever since Brady did retire — and then promptly un-retired — in February 2022. As the 45-year-old Brady walked off the field on January 16, some could say he looked like a veteran player saying his final farewells. After congratulating the Cowboys, including fellow quarterback Dak Prescott, Brady tipped his baseball cap toward fans as he ran back into stadium tunnels.

Coupled with the Bucs' difficult season, some fans are convinced Brady's post-game presser remarks indicate he will not be returning ... at least not in the same jersey.