Tom Brady Gives Fans A Sly Impression Of His Possible Buccaneers Exit
Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their quiet 2022-23 season with a major loss in the NFC wild-card play-off game. Touting a 8-9 season record, they were trounced by the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 on January 16, per USA Today. As the outlet noted, it also marked the first time Brady played in the postseason as a home underdog as well as the first time in his career he has lost to the Cowboys. At the post-game press conference, he said, "Not the way we wanted to end it. But we didn't deserve it."
The question of the seven-time Super Bowl winner's potential retirement has been looming ever since Brady did retire — and then promptly un-retired — in February 2022. As the 45-year-old Brady walked off the field on January 16, some could say he looked like a veteran player saying his final farewells. After congratulating the Cowboys, including fellow quarterback Dak Prescott, Brady tipped his baseball cap toward fans as he ran back into stadium tunnels.
Coupled with the Bucs' difficult season, some fans are convinced Brady's post-game presser remarks indicate he will not be returning ... at least not in the same jersey.
Tom Brady's final message of the season seemingly teases a team exit
Did Tom Brady give his final press conference as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer on January 16? To some fans, Brady's closing remarks in the last press conference of the season contained a sense of finality. Thanking journalists in the room, Brady said, "I know it's hard for you guys, too ... You guys got a tough job and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us and everyone who watches and [is] a big fan of the sport." The quarterback then directly acknowledged the fans as well as the Buccaneers themselves. "Hopefully, you know, I love this organization ... Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all you regulars," Brady said, adding, "I'm just very grateful for the respect and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys."
One fan decisively tweeted about Brady's comments, "Man is out. He'll be in another uniform next year." Another praised him for including journalists in what was potentially his last thank-you as a Buc, writing, "The beat reporters are rarely acknowledged by their star quarry in any sport ... Good on Brady if this was part of his exit message."
As far as goodbyes go, though, Brady's was still fairly ambiguous. When asked at the presser if he had given further thoughts to his NFL future, Brady simply said, per USA Today, "[There] has been a lot of focus on this game, so... it's just been one day at a time, truly."