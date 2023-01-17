Cardi B Details Offset's Emotional Reaction To The News Of Takeoff's Tragic Death

Migos rapper Takeoff died tragically in November 2022 at the age of 28 after being fatally shot in Houston, TX. Per TMZ, the artist was at a bowling alley with his uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, when an argument broke out and shots were fired. Pronounced dead on the scene, the rapper's cousin and Migos' third member, Offset, was not with the group at the time.

Needless to say, many publicly mourned Takeoff's untimely death. Offset's wife, Cardi B, revealed in a November 2022 interview with "The Neighborhood Talk" just how much the tragedy rocked their household. Maintaining that they are not a "charity case," Cardi B shared that, nonetheless, "I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile," adding that it has been hard for her to see Offset "randomly cry." Speaking on the podcast just days before Thanksgiving, Cardi B admitted that although they keep "living our life normally ... deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy." Offset, meanwhile, has remained quieter about his cousin's death, only posting an emotional Instagram tribute two weeks later. As he stated in part, "My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."

Now, Cardi B has opened up about the exact moment she and Offset received news of the tragedy.