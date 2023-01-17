Cardi B Details Offset's Emotional Reaction To The News Of Takeoff's Tragic Death
Migos rapper Takeoff died tragically in November 2022 at the age of 28 after being fatally shot in Houston, TX. Per TMZ, the artist was at a bowling alley with his uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, when an argument broke out and shots were fired. Pronounced dead on the scene, the rapper's cousin and Migos' third member, Offset, was not with the group at the time.
Needless to say, many publicly mourned Takeoff's untimely death. Offset's wife, Cardi B, revealed in a November 2022 interview with "The Neighborhood Talk" just how much the tragedy rocked their household. Maintaining that they are not a "charity case," Cardi B shared that, nonetheless, "I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile," adding that it has been hard for her to see Offset "randomly cry." Speaking on the podcast just days before Thanksgiving, Cardi B admitted that although they keep "living our life normally ... deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy." Offset, meanwhile, has remained quieter about his cousin's death, only posting an emotional Instagram tribute two weeks later. As he stated in part, "My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words."
Now, Cardi B has opened up about the exact moment she and Offset received news of the tragedy.
Cardi B and Offset went into shock at news of Takeoff's death
Cardi B and Offset woke up to a phone call informing them of Takeoff's death. On a January 16 episode of the "Jason Lee Podcast," the "WAP" rapper disclosed that she and her husband were in bed after canceling plans to attend a Halloween party that evening. "We just fell asleep and out of nowhere, Offset's phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing," she recalled. As Cardi B remembered, Offset answered the phone first and quickly screamed the word, "No!" When asked what was wrong, he simply told his wife, "Takeoff is dead."
Cardi B then reportedly "smacked" her husband in shock. "He's just like screaming, throwing things, throwing up, running all over. I was just so scared. I was just crying so much. It was terrible," she recalled candidly.
The "I Like It" rapper was also close with Takeoff. In an Instagram tribute after his death, she shared, alongside photos of him, Offset and their fellow Migos member, Quavo, a screenshot of DMs the two had exchanged. Probably summing up their relationship well, Takeoff wrote to Cardi B in the convo, "I love you too 4L & After thank you sis appreciate it FR." In her caption, Cardi vowed to Takeoff that she "will remember your remarkable talent and [his] dope a** personality."