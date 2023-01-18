NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Talks About Major Life Change Following His Health Scare

Nene Leakes opened up her life to the world when she began starring on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in 2008 when viewers were introduced to her family, which included her two sons, Bryson Bryant and Brentt Leakes. Both her sons appeared frequently on the show, and people quickly became interested in the family's life. Even after Nene departed from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in 2020, fans still kept up with the Leakes family on social media. Sadly, the years that followed Nene's departure were filled with tragic events.

In 2021, Nene's husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away from colon cancer, per People. A year after Gregg's death the family had to deal with another serious medical issue. In 2022, Nene's youngest son, Brentt, suffered from a heart attack and stroke. According to the outlet, Brentt was in the hospital for several days before he was released.

E! News reports that Nene later opened up about her son's health scare on her Instagram Story. She said, "Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He's only 23 so he's really young for something like that to happen to him." The reality star revealed that doctors usually see patients suffer from such medical emergencies if they drink or do drugs. However, Nene reassured that her son has never partaken in such things. Since Nene's video, it seems Brentt has been on the road to recovery — and now he is opening up about a major life change.