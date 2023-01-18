The Tragic Death Of Pro Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe
Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe has died, All Elite Wrestling founder Tony Khan has confirmed to TMZ. He was 38 years old.
Born Jamin Pugh, Briscoe was a legend in the ring, having been a 13-time tag-team champion in the Ring of Honor along with his brother, Mark Briscoe. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Khan, who purchased Ring of Honor in March 2022, wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."
Per wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, Briscoe died in an apparent car accident. "Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news," he tweeted, later correcting the location to Laurel, Delaware. Meltzer also confirmed that "two children [were] hospitalized" and that "Mark was not in the car with him." Authorities have yet to report on the accident, but Briscoe's fans and friends in the industry have already started sharing tributes to the athlete.
The wrestling world pays tribute to Jay Briscoe
Having been a fixture in wrestling for two decades, Jay Briscoe was loved and respected by his peers. In the wake of his untimely death, colleagues and fans alike quickly flooded social media with tributes to mark the tragic loss.
"I've been in tears since I heard the news. I just don't have the words. Rest in Peace Jay," Daniel "Cash" Wheeler mourned on Twitter. "I'm DEVASTATED that Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) tragically died today. I was honored to work with him many times," penned professional wrestler Matt Hardy. "I loved Jay. Jay was SO real. Jay loved his wife & kids more than anything & we shared that bond. I'm heartbroken for his family." The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) was also among those paying tribute to Briscoe, writing: "The entire NWA sends our prayers to the friends, family and fans of Jay Briscoe. An amazingly talented man that we all are honored to have worked with." WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque also took to his official Twitter account to send his condolences. "An incredible performer who created a deep connection with wrestling fans across the globe," he tweeted. "My condolences to the family and friends of Jay Briscoe."
The Briscoe Brothers are regarded as one of the greatest tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. When they were inducted into the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame, the organization wrote: "The Briscoes are not solely defined by their impressive championship resume, however. They have been the heart and soul of ROH and emblematic of the company's standard of excellence inside the squared circle." Our thoughts are with his family.