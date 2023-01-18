The Tragic Death Of Pro Wrestling Star Jay Briscoe

Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe has died, All Elite Wrestling founder Tony Khan has confirmed to TMZ. He was 38 years old.

Born Jamin Pugh, Briscoe was a legend in the ring, having been a 13-time tag-team champion in the Ring of Honor along with his brother, Mark Briscoe. "Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today," Khan, who purchased Ring of Honor in March 2022, wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Per wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, Briscoe died in an apparent car accident. "Two people in car died in an accident at 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Maryland. Just horribly tragic news," he tweeted, later correcting the location to Laurel, Delaware. Meltzer also confirmed that "two children [were] hospitalized" and that "Mark was not in the car with him." Authorities have yet to report on the accident, but Briscoe's fans and friends in the industry have already started sharing tributes to the athlete.