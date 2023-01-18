Lindsie Chrisley Admits To Keeping Todd And Julie's Imprisonment From Her Son
January 17 was a hard day for the Chrisley family. As reported by TMZ, Todd and Julie Chrisley turned themselves in to serve their respective prison sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion, leaving behind their children and grandchildren for what may be years. They are in the process of appealing their sentences and filed a motion to be out on bond while they await the final decision, but a judge denied their request.
Lindsie Chrisley, who has had a tumultuous relationship with Todd, opened up to HollywoodLife in December 2022 about how she felt about her parents' sentencing. The eldest Chrisley daughter had remained quiet for two weeks after her parents learned of their fate, which raised some questions from the public. However, she explained, "I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements." She went on to say that she was "heartbroken" over her parents' imminent prison sentence. Now that the day has come, Lindsie revealed that she is struggling to break the news to her son.
Lindsie Chrisley doesn't know how to tell her son that his grandparents are in prison
Now that Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison, the rest of their family is navigating their new lives without them. Lindsie Chrisley opened up on her podcast, "The Southern Tea," that she doesn't know how to tell her son Jackson, whom she shares with her ex Will Campbell, that his grandparents are incarcerated. "I have a child that has to be considered as well, so trying to navigate that stuff and him not really knowing what's going on, and me not wanting to speak too quickly," she shared.
Lindsie went on to say that she put off telling Jackson because she didn't know the outcome of their hearing and sentencing, as well as their request to be out on bond pending their appeal. "I don't know exactly what I'm going to say to Jackson. I have prayed on it, I've privately talked to Will about it because also, that's been another hard thing. I'm going through something really hard with my family right now and I'm no longer married to someone that I share a child with," Lindsie continued.
Lindsie announced her split from Campbell in July 2021 and admitted that co-parenting their only son wasn't easy, per People. However, she added, "One thing we can agree on is loving him more than we dislike each other." Hopefully, they can come to an agreement about if and when they decide to tell Jackson about his grandparents.