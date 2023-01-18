Lindsie Chrisley Admits To Keeping Todd And Julie's Imprisonment From Her Son

Now that Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison, the rest of their family is navigating their new lives without them. Lindsie Chrisley opened up on her podcast, "The Southern Tea," that she doesn't know how to tell her son Jackson, whom she shares with her ex Will Campbell, that his grandparents are incarcerated. "I have a child that has to be considered as well, so trying to navigate that stuff and him not really knowing what's going on, and me not wanting to speak too quickly," she shared.

Lindsie went on to say that she put off telling Jackson because she didn't know the outcome of their hearing and sentencing, as well as their request to be out on bond pending their appeal. "I don't know exactly what I'm going to say to Jackson. I have prayed on it, I've privately talked to Will about it because also, that's been another hard thing. I'm going through something really hard with my family right now and I'm no longer married to someone that I share a child with," Lindsie continued.

Lindsie announced her split from Campbell in July 2021 and admitted that co-parenting their only son wasn't easy, per People. However, she added, "One thing we can agree on is loving him more than we dislike each other." Hopefully, they can come to an agreement about if and when they decide to tell Jackson about his grandparents.