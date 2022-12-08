Lindsie Chrisley Breaks Her Silence On Todd And Julie's Lengthy Prison Sentencing

In November 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combination of 19 years in prison. According to CBS News, Todd was given a 12-year prison sentence, and Julie got seven years. The two reportedly will be supervised following their release for three years and the reality TV stars will also have to pay restitution.

However, the Chrisleys aren't giving in to this sentencing and reportedly plan to appeal. "Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," Alex Little, the family's attorney, said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."

While some of Todd and Julie's children have been fairly quiet throughout the lengthy legal battle, Savannah Chrisley has been outspoken through it all. In an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, she reflected on her childhood, mentioning that she never experienced a moment where her parents weren't there for her. "The best way I can describe it is grieving the loss of parents who are still alive, which is a really weird thought process and feeling," she said of her parents' situation. And now, it appears that other members of the family are following suit and slowly breaking their silence on the matter, including oldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley.