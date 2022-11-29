Savannah Chrisley Vows To Fight For Her Parents Amid Their Legal Troubles
Savannah Chrisley hasn't been staying silent amid her parents' legal troubles. In June 2022, Savannah took to Instagram to express her thoughts, and "[reflect] on life...Pre Storm and Post Storm." Although her caption was more about finding herself throughout the situation, she stated, "No matter what happens in life ... choose love." The same month Savannah shared that post, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, per Fox 5 Atlanta. In November 2022, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars received their prison sentences, with Todd and Julie being sentenced to 12 years and seven years, respectively.
In an emotional episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, Savannah talked about her relationship with her parents, recalling a moment when her dad comforted her in the early hours of the morning. "It doesn't matter how old you get," she said. "You still want your mom and dad for things, and there's still a level of comfort." She also talked about how she was granted custody of her younger brother Grayson, as well as her niece, Chloe. She described the process as "grieving for a loss of parents that are still alive."
And it seems that Savannah's stance on her parents' legal issues hasn't wavered.
Savannah Chrisley says she's 'not giving up'
In June 2022, Savannah Chrisley posted an inspirational quote about "positive thinking" on Instagram, expressing her thoughts in the caption regarding where she stood amid her parents' legal battle. "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice," she stated in the caption. And as the sentencing neared, it seemed that Savannah's support for her parents got stronger.
"It's just all been a challenge, but we're going to be fine, we're going to get through it," Savannah told her mom on an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast that was recorded before the sentencing. "Everything happens how it's supposed to, and we're not weak." Julie mentioned that the strength of their family bond will get them through the tough times. "At this point I've kind of become numb to it, but that numbness has turned to anger, to where now it's like I'm not giving up," Savannah added.
Although legal troubles have been surrounding the reality television stars, Savannah hasn't let it get in the way of her own life. Back in June 2022, she took to her Instagram stories to promote some upcoming projects. "We've got some really fun stuff coming," she said (via OK!), promoting her Sassy by Savannah products, as well as a new podcast her followers can listen to.