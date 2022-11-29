Savannah Chrisley Vows To Fight For Her Parents Amid Their Legal Troubles

Savannah Chrisley hasn't been staying silent amid her parents' legal troubles. In June 2022, Savannah took to Instagram to express her thoughts, and "[reflect] on life...Pre Storm and Post Storm." Although her caption was more about finding herself throughout the situation, she stated, "No matter what happens in life ... choose love." The same month Savannah shared that post, Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, per Fox 5 Atlanta. In November 2022, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars received their prison sentences, with Todd and Julie being sentenced to 12 years and seven years, respectively.

In an emotional episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, Savannah talked about her relationship with her parents, recalling a moment when her dad comforted her in the early hours of the morning. "It doesn't matter how old you get," she said. "You still want your mom and dad for things, and there's still a level of comfort." She also talked about how she was granted custody of her younger brother Grayson, as well as her niece, Chloe. She described the process as "grieving for a loss of parents that are still alive."

And it seems that Savannah's stance on her parents' legal issues hasn't wavered.