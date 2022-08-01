Lindsie Chrisley Calls Out Ex-Husband Will For His Behavior Amid Family Legal Issues
On June 7, everyone learned the verdict in Todd and Julie Chrisley's fraud case.The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were convicted of bank and tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to Us Weekly. The sentencing for the reality TV stars is set for October 6. After being estranged from her father and a public feud, Lindsie Chrisley testified on behalf of Todd and Julie at their trial. During a June episode of her podcast, "Coffee Convos," Lindsie told co-host Kailyn Lowry, "I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother." But, of course, Lindsie's still healing her relationship with her father and her family after a seemingly overwhelming year.
On the Fourth of July, Lindsie posted a snap with her son Jackson on Instagram and wrote: "This time last year I was getting ready to close on my house & file for divorce ... One of the loneliest times of my life ... I told myself everyday, 'Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it won't last forever.'" People reported that Lindsie and her estranged husband, Will Campbell, finalized their divorce in October 2021, though the podcaster initially announced her split on Instagram, writing, "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage."
So, why did Lindsie call out her ex's behavior amid her family's legal issues?
Lindsie Chrisley says her ex-husband didn't support her after parents' conviction
Lindsie Chrisley revealed Todd and Julie Chrisley's fraud trial impacted her co-parenting with ex-husband Will Campbell. The couple share custody of their 10-year-old son Jackson. "[These] past two weeks has been the roughest, most uncertain time that I've ever felt in my life ... and with co-parenting schedules ... that has been a little bit hard to navigate," Lindsie explained on her "Coffee Convos" podcast (via Us Weekly). The mother-of-one claims that her ex-husband didn't reach out to her after Todd and Julie's conviction.
On "Coffee Convos," Lindsie described how she texted Will a just to let him know about the trial: "'Hey, by the way, this is what just happened. And please keep the TVs off. Please keep the radio off.' That's it. I was with Will for 12 years and in his family for 12 years, very closely in his family. And not one single person, including my ex-husband, reached out to acknowledge anything." While Will's behavior might be residual bad blood from her 2016 divorce filing, and the couple was on and off for a while in the interim. "He was my first love. We got together when we were 19 years old, and over time, we grew separately in different directions instead of together," she told People (via Life&Style). The couple got back together, only to split again in 2021.