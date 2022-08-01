Lindsie Chrisley Calls Out Ex-Husband Will For His Behavior Amid Family Legal Issues

On June 7, everyone learned the verdict in Todd and Julie Chrisley's fraud case.The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were convicted of bank and tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to Us Weekly. The sentencing for the reality TV stars is set for October 6. After being estranged from her father and a public feud, Lindsie Chrisley testified on behalf of Todd and Julie at their trial. During a June episode of her podcast, "Coffee Convos," Lindsie told co-host Kailyn Lowry, "I will also go on record today and say that I love my parents, I love my siblings, I love my grandmother." But, of course, Lindsie's still healing her relationship with her father and her family after a seemingly overwhelming year.

On the Fourth of July, Lindsie posted a snap with her son Jackson on Instagram and wrote: "This time last year I was getting ready to close on my house & file for divorce ... One of the loneliest times of my life ... I told myself everyday, 'Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it won't last forever.'" People reported that Lindsie and her estranged husband, Will Campbell, finalized their divorce in October 2021, though the podcaster initially announced her split on Instagram, writing, "⁣It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage."

So, why did Lindsie call out her ex's behavior amid her family's legal issues?