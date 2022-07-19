Lindsie Chrisley Proves She's Still Close With One Relative Amid Family Estrangement

It's no secret that Lindsie Chrisley has been estranged from her famous family for years. However, it appears that Todd Chrisley's eldest child has rekindled a relationship with at least one of her relatives.

The truth about Lindsie's falling out with the extended Chrisley family is long and well-documented. After all, this household does have a penchant for opening up to their fans. Over the years, fans have witnessed a never-ending mudslinging contest between Lindsie and her father. In a 2021 interview with PeopleTV's Reality Check, the patriarch accused his daughter of being "the catalyst for this whole tax investigation." Said investigation has since seen both Todd and wife Julie Chrisley found guilty. In light of that, he believed it would be impossible to "get past" his hurt. Seemingly, the feelings were mutual. Soon after the interview was released, Lindsie declared that she would never reconcile with her father. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of making up, she shared, "at this point, there will be no chance." She also vowed to keep responding publicly to anything said about her by her father, stepmother or siblings.

However, even with such a rocky history, a recent development has got many "Chrisley Knows Best" fans to question if Lindsie has had a change of heart, after all ...