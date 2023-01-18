Pamela Anderson Makes Major Admission About Her Relationship With Tommy Lee

Way back when ... Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson were one of the hottest and most talked-about couples in Hollywood. Us Weekly reports that the Mötley Crüe drummer and the actor first met in 1994. The romance was a whirlwind (to say the least), and Lee and Anderson quickly wed on a trip to Cancun, Mexico, just six weeks after their first meeting. During their time together, the pair welcomed two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, per People.

After three years of marriage, Anderson pulled the plug on the couple's relationship in 1998. As most of us know, Anderson and Tommy went through a rough time after police arrested the musician for several charges, including spousal abuse and child abuse, that same year (via PopSugar). While Tommy pleaded no contest to the charges, a judge ultimately sentenced him to six months in prison.

Despite the rough ending to their marriage, Tommy still has some fond memories of their time together, and he has spoken about his relationship with Anderson in the past — including in his book, per Entertainment Tonight. The rocker wore his heart on his sleeve, sharing how much he loved and cared for Anderson when they were together. "I couldn't believe that it was possible to feel so happy," he wrote. "For a so-called bad boy, I was turning into a pansy. It felt like our hearts had been hot-glued together." Now, Anderson is gushing over her former flame in her own book.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.