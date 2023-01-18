Britney Spears Isn't Letting Viral Restaurant Video Backlash Get To Her
Cameras and paparazzi will never be something that Britney Spears will be fond of. The "Toxic" singer has had a long history of situations with the paparazzi and just people, in general, invading her space. And with the recent termination of her conservatorship, it seems that all eyes are once again on Spears.
Fans have kept a watchful eye on the pop singer, and many have expressed concern over her latest behavior. Spears has long been on social media, but her posts have only raised eyebrows. Fans are worried that Spears is signaling that she needs some sort of help, per Monsters & Critics. With her strange online behavior, fans have kept a close eye on the pop singer, and her latest outing only raised even more concern with fans.
In early January 2023, Spears was spotted at a dinner outing with her husband, Sam Asghari. TMZ claimed the musician had a "meltdown" at the dinner. The outlet alleges that from the moment the couple arrived, fans quickly noticed Spears and her hubby. So, they decided to record and snap some pictures of the star, however, this only made Spears upset. Eyewitnesses alleged that Spears was "manic" as she began to yell nonsense. The source then claimed Asghari became agitated and stormed out of the restaurant, with Spears following not long after. Many fans became worried about Spears' behavior, but it turns out these eyewitness got the story wrong. Now, Spears is poking fun at the viral video.
Britney jokes pasta was best part of dinner
Britney Spears is blocking out the haters and making fun of her viral dinner video. Spears joked on her husband, Sam Asghari's, Instagram story about the "best thing" of the dinner. Spears said, "All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I'm starving — was the pasta," she continued, "What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?" Spears said if she jumped from each table, it would be "hot." Asghari chimed in and said she would be like a cat. The short and sweet story showed the couple isn't taking things seriously, especially when they know what actually happened.
In fact, Asghari spoke to TMZ about what unfolded at the dinner. Asghari knows Spears will receive attention wherever she goes, but when the fellow diner pulled out their phone to record it felt "disrespectful." So, Asghari went to get the car and didn't storm out the way the previous eyewitness claimed. He said, 'It's frustrating. ... You know, when you sit down to have a meal and people get their cameras out and start filming you, it's disrespectful. But you know what it is, fame comes with the territory and that's it."
An employee at the restaurant later confirmed to Page Six that what Asghari had said was true. The employee said, "The disruptor wasn't Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent."