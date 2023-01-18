Britney Spears Isn't Letting Viral Restaurant Video Backlash Get To Her

Cameras and paparazzi will never be something that Britney Spears will be fond of. The "Toxic" singer has had a long history of situations with the paparazzi and just people, in general, invading her space. And with the recent termination of her conservatorship, it seems that all eyes are once again on Spears.

Fans have kept a watchful eye on the pop singer, and many have expressed concern over her latest behavior. Spears has long been on social media, but her posts have only raised eyebrows. Fans are worried that Spears is signaling that she needs some sort of help, per Monsters & Critics. With her strange online behavior, fans have kept a close eye on the pop singer, and her latest outing only raised even more concern with fans.

In early January 2023, Spears was spotted at a dinner outing with her husband, Sam Asghari. TMZ claimed the musician had a "meltdown" at the dinner. The outlet alleges that from the moment the couple arrived, fans quickly noticed Spears and her hubby. So, they decided to record and snap some pictures of the star, however, this only made Spears upset. Eyewitnesses alleged that Spears was "manic" as she began to yell nonsense. The source then claimed Asghari became agitated and stormed out of the restaurant, with Spears following not long after. Many fans became worried about Spears' behavior, but it turns out these eyewitness got the story wrong. Now, Spears is poking fun at the viral video.