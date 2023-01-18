90 Day Fiance Star Michael Baltimore Finally Arrested On Murder Charge
Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Michael Baltimore has finally been arrested. Back in 2021, it was reported that the reality TV star was a suspect in the murder of GQ Barbershop owner Kendell Cook in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, per ABC27. Prior to the tragic incident, the victim and Baltimore were featured on Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé" due to stars Jay and Ashley –– who filmed an array of scenes at the business. "I'm truly saddened to see this. Praying hard for everyone involved," Ashley said on her Instagram story, via Starcasm.
Despite the reality star being identified as the main suspect, authorities were unsuccessful in arresting him, resulting in him landing on the U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted list in July 2022, per New York Post. "Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority to the U.S. Marshals Service," said Ronald Davis, U.S. Marshal Service Director. In addition to the statement, the federal law enforcement agency also put up a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to Baltimore's. A few months after the U.S. Marshals update, police have finally located the suspect after nearly two years.
Michael Baltimore was arrested in Florida
Following a long and arduous search, authorities finally arrested "90 Day Fiancé" star Michael Bolton for the murder of Kendell Cook. According to CNN, the former reality star was arrested in Dave, Florida in the early hours on January 13. Before he was apprehended, Baltimore was allegedly involved in a bar fight. An additional police report, obtained by ET, revealed that he not only had a loaded gun but also multiple fake IDs and an array of drugs on his person. Due to his indiscretions, Baltimore was been slapped with a number of charges, including battery, possession of a weapon by a felon, use of false information to obtain a driver's license, display of a firearm, possession of fentanyl, and more.
Following Baltimore's arrest, Cumberland Country District attorney Sean McCormack released a statement lauding the Dave Police department for their arrest. "Now that he is in custody, we can finally begin the court process where he will be facing first-degree murder charges," Cook said, per Kiro7. Carlisle Police Chief Taro Landis echoed similar sentiments in his own statement. "I want to thank the police officers of Dave, Florida, for their diligence in arresting the fugitive," he said. "I am also very appreciative of the efforts of our partners in Cumberland County who have been working this case."