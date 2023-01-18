90 Day Fiance Star Michael Baltimore Finally Arrested On Murder Charge

Former "90 Day Fiancé" star Michael Baltimore has finally been arrested. Back in 2021, it was reported that the reality TV star was a suspect in the murder of GQ Barbershop owner Kendell Cook in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, per ABC27. Prior to the tragic incident, the victim and Baltimore were featured on Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé" due to stars Jay and Ashley –– who filmed an array of scenes at the business. "I'm truly saddened to see this. Praying hard for everyone involved," Ashley said on her Instagram story, via Starcasm.

Despite the reality star being identified as the main suspect, authorities were unsuccessful in arresting him, resulting in him landing on the U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted list in July 2022, per New York Post. "Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority to the U.S. Marshals Service," said Ronald Davis, U.S. Marshal Service Director. In addition to the statement, the federal law enforcement agency also put up a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to Baltimore's. A few months after the U.S. Marshals update, police have finally located the suspect after nearly two years.