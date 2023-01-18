Ireland Baldwin Shades Her Family While Voicing Pregnancy Struggles

Ireland Baldwin doesn't care what people think and is letting her truth be known. In December 2022, the model announced on Instagram she was embarking on a new chapter in her life and welcoming her first child. According to People, Ireland later posted a photo of the actual pregnancy test after people suggested the model was pranking her followers. Ireland captioned the post, "it's not a dog lol."

Family members including, Ireland's famous parents, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, celebrated the pregnancy news. Hilaria Baldwin, who is now married to Alec, shared a post of the actor along with their shared kids congratulating Ireland. One of their kids even pointed to Alec and said, "You're going to be a grandfather." As for Basinger, she shared an Instagram post of her sonogram and Ireland's sonogram side by side. She explained how she joked about having a puppy to her doctor and how her life has come full circle. She said, "This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland's newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter.... and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June."

Ireland and the family's excitement toward the pregnancy have made it seem the model has had an easy journey. However, it turns out it hasn't been an easy journey. Ireland has since opened up about her pregnancy struggles and how her family has played a part in that.