Hilaria Baldwin Slams An Eyebrow-Raising Rumor About Her Pregnancy

Rumors and speculation have shrouded Hilaria and Alec Baldwin as they await the arrival of their seventh child together. After the couple had a chance meeting at a restaurant in New York in 2011, the actor and the then-yoga teacher hit it off and got married in 2012, per Us Weekly. With the birth of their first child in 2013, Hilaria and Alec went on to rapidly expand their family with a total of six children by 2021 (seven including Alec's daughter from his previous marriage, Ireland).

But everything in Alec's life changed in October 2021 on the set of his film "Rust" when his firearm allegedly accidentally discharged a bullet. This tragically resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to Fox News, criminal charges for the "Rust" shooting are pending as the police wait for the analysis of forensic evidence. So all eyes have been on the Baldwins.

In March 2022, Hilaria and Alec announced that Hilaria was pregnant. But due to the ongoing press coverage of the "Rust" investigation, the optics of Hilaria and Alec's announcement raised suspicions online. In response, Hilaria is now speaking out about the rumors in a surprising way.