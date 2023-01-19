Kim Kardashian's Purchase Of Princess Diana's Historic Jewelry Sets Twitter Ablaze

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian means staying up to date with all of the TV personality's lavish purchases. Fans recall when Kardashian donned one of Marilyn Monroe's famous dresses at the 2022 Met Gala. As depicted on Season 2 of "The Kardashians," the star followed a regimented workout routine and diet in order to fit into the gown. She told Vogue, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein. I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

However, Kardashian's outfit choice invited criticism when she was accused of permanently ruining it. Pop Crave tweeted, "Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it." Yet, a rep for Ripley's, who lent Kardashian the dress, cleared the air. Amanda Joiner, Ripley's VP of Publishing and Licensing, told TMZ, "From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in." Apparently, the dress had damages before Kardashian even wore it.

While people have moved on from Kardashian's Monroe dress drama, fans are now focusing on the SKIMS founder's latest grand purchase, a piece of jewelry worn by a royal icon.