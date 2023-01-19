Chrissy Teigen Announces Arrival Of Her Third Child With John Legend In Touching Post

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially introduced their newborn to the world. Hours after Teigen gave birth on January 13, Legend performed at a private concert where he told guests the exciting news. Legend said that he and his wife welcomed "the little baby this morning," according to People. "What a blessed day," he added. Teigen announced her pregnancy in an Instagram caption in August 2022. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she wrote at the time.

In 2020, Teigen and Legend shared that the baby they were expecting didn't make it. Teigen went on to do IVF and was overjoyed when she got pregnant. Now, the couple is over the moon in love with their new addition. On January 19, Teigen introduced the youngest Teigen-Legend babe on Instagram, sharing the little one's first photo.