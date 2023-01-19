Chrissy Teigen Announces Arrival Of Her Third Child With John Legend In Touching Post
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have officially introduced their newborn to the world. Hours after Teigen gave birth on January 13, Legend performed at a private concert where he told guests the exciting news. Legend said that he and his wife welcomed "the little baby this morning," according to People. "What a blessed day," he added. Teigen announced her pregnancy in an Instagram caption in August 2022. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," she wrote at the time.
In 2020, Teigen and Legend shared that the baby they were expecting didn't make it. Teigen went on to do IVF and was overjoyed when she got pregnant. Now, the couple is over the moon in love with their new addition. On January 19, Teigen introduced the youngest Teigen-Legend babe on Instagram, sharing the little one's first photo.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend named their daughter Esti
Chrissy Teigen shared a photo of her newborn daughter being held by big brother Miles and big sister Luna. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen captioned her Instagram post. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all," she added.
Dozens of fans commented on Teigen's post, sending the family of five lots of love and congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, the proud papa shared his own Instagram post about his littlest child. "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word," he captioned a zoomed-in version of the photo that Teigen shared.