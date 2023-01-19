The Devastating Warning Naya Rivera's Dad Gave Her Before She Died

"Glee" star Naya Rivera died after drowning on July 8, 2020, per People. Earlier in the day, Rivera had ventured off to Lake Piru with her then 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. However, something went awry at the lake, which is notorious for drownings, via Mirror UK. Based on what Rivera's son remembers, he and Rivera counted to three then jumped into the water. And while Dorsey returned back to the boat, Rivera did not. Later that day, Dorsey was found sleeping alone on the platoon by the rental's employees, per TMZ. There were no eyewitnesses of the incident, but officials deduced that their boat possibly drifted off, leading the mother and son to struggle to sustain themselves in the water.

Ultimately, officials believe that Rivera was able to thrust Dorsey back to safety. However, [Rivera] couldn't gather "enough [strength] to save herself," said Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, per CNN. Rivera's death was officially announced on July 14, 2020, after several days of organized rescue transitioned into a body recovery project, per CBS News. Following Rivera's passing, her family, fans, and peers took to social media to mourn the accomplished actor. However, Rivera's father's participation in "The Price of Glee," an unauthorized docuseries chronicling the highs and lows of the popular teen drama, has given Rivera's fans deeper insight into her last moments — and the warning that might have saved her life.