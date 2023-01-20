Vanessa Hudgens Gives Her Sly Opinion Of Austin Butler's Elvis Accent

There's no denying that Austin Butler did an incredible job in last year's "Elvis" biopic. However, these days, it seems all anyone can talk about is Butler's Elvis Presley-esque voice, which he appears to be unable to shake long after filming. And now his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens is weighing in on it, too.

Butler's transformation into Elvis has long had the internet divided, and that was before it became clear that beyond portraying the music legend, Butler had essentially morphed into him. As many have joked of late, Butler has continued to sound like Elvis years after filming wrapped. Butler hasn't been immune to the commentary surrounding his new twang, though. In fact, in his "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue in December, he made light of it. "There are people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed. That it got... More Elvis-y. But that's not true, and I can prove it. Here's a clip from an interview I did 10 years ago," he quipped, before cutting to a younger Butler, chipmunk voice filter in tow (via YouTube).

Jokes aside, Butler also pointed out in a Q&A session at this year's Golden Globes that he simply sounds like Elvis because he played him for so long. "I had three years where he was my only focus in life," he explained (via Variety). That certainly sounds fair enough. However, it seems Vanessa Hudgens has something to say about it.