Vanessa Hudgens Gives Her Sly Opinion Of Austin Butler's Elvis Accent
There's no denying that Austin Butler did an incredible job in last year's "Elvis" biopic. However, these days, it seems all anyone can talk about is Butler's Elvis Presley-esque voice, which he appears to be unable to shake long after filming. And now his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens is weighing in on it, too.
Butler's transformation into Elvis has long had the internet divided, and that was before it became clear that beyond portraying the music legend, Butler had essentially morphed into him. As many have joked of late, Butler has continued to sound like Elvis years after filming wrapped. Butler hasn't been immune to the commentary surrounding his new twang, though. In fact, in his "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue in December, he made light of it. "There are people out there who say that ever since I played Elvis, my voice has changed. That it got... More Elvis-y. But that's not true, and I can prove it. Here's a clip from an interview I did 10 years ago," he quipped, before cutting to a younger Butler, chipmunk voice filter in tow (via YouTube).
Jokes aside, Butler also pointed out in a Q&A session at this year's Golden Globes that he simply sounds like Elvis because he played him for so long. "I had three years where he was my only focus in life," he explained (via Variety). That certainly sounds fair enough. However, it seems Vanessa Hudgens has something to say about it.
Vanessa poked fun at the accent on Instagram
In wake of the jokes surrounding Austin Butler's accent, his vocal coach spoke to ABC Gold Coast's News about how she went about helping him re-create the singer's iconic drawl and doubled down that it wasn't something he was putting on anymore. In fact, she clapped back at haters. "I feel sorry that people are saying that, you know, it's still acting," she said. Page Six reported the story, pop culture Instagrammer Ryan Scott picked up on that, and that's where Vanessa Hudgens came in.
Under a screenshot of Page Six's headline, Scott ridiculed the entire situation, quipping, "He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting." In reply, Hudgens left a one-word comment: "Crying." Understandably, her response prompted hundreds of replies, with some finding it hilarious and others accusing her of shadiness. "Now girl what you doin here lmfaoo," wrote one. Another chirped, "Grow up."
In fairness, there's a chance Hudgens meant no ill will. After all, Hudgens has often been credited with helping him manifest his Elvis role in the first place. As she previously shared in an episode of "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," months before his casting, she'd caught sight of him singing along to one of the legend's songs and told him, "Babe, you need to play Elvis!" Plus, soon after their split, a source told E! News, "They have a lot of respect for each other." Guess we'll leave this up to our own "suspicious minds."