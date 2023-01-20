Tori Spelling Divulges The Severity Of Her Daughter's Recent Hospitalizations

Tori Spelling's family has been beset by a string of hospitalizations for various illnesses the past few months. The "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood" star revealed last December that she was admitted to the ER after experiencing a "hard time breathing, [with] high blood pressure and crazy dizziness," per Us Weekly. Only two weeks prior to Spelling's hospitalization, her youngest son, Beau, fell ill again after recovering from a three-week-long sickness earlier that month. One day after sharing the news about Beau, Spelling disclosed that her other sons, Liam and Finn, were also under the weather.

Unfortunately, the family's struggle with health didn't end with the closing of 2022. On January 11, Spelling revealed in an Instagram Story that her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, had been hospitalized, per Page Six. "The hits just keep coming," she wrote on the photo at the time. A few days later, Spelling revealed in another Instagram Story, via E! News, that Stella had been diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine. "Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body," Spelling described in her Story.

Now, the "Mommywood" author has come forth with more updates on the scary details of Stella's condition.