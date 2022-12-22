Tori Spelling Hospitalized For Troubling Medical Issues

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling is no stranger to health scares. In 2011, the mother of five came close to dying when she was pregnant with her fourth child, Finn. Throughout her pregnancy, Spelling suffered internal bleeding due to a condition called placenta previa, and spent weeks in the hospital. "I just remember thinking, I can't leave three children behind," she later told Us Weekly.

Spelling was bedridden for four months after Finn was born. During her recovery, Spelling tweeted that she had to be rushed to the emergency room for a bad migraine. The "True Tori" star headed back to the hospital for stomach pains caused by an ulcer and another debilitating migraine in 2014, with a source telling Radar that her medical woes were caused by her husband's infidelity. "She was just so run-down and ragged from the affair fallout," the insider said of Dean McDermott's cheating confession. Later that year, she was quarantined at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles after being hospitalized for breathing difficulties and a fever, per E! News. Sources told TMZ that she was faking an "Ebola scare," but in an interview with ET Canada, McDermott confirmed that his wife really was sick. "She has bronchitis, sinusitis and pneumonia and she's getting great care at the hospital," he said.

The year 2022 has been another rough one for Spelling health-wise, and she has a message for those who believe that she's faking the severity of a recent illness.