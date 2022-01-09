Tori Spelling Just Got Some Really Tough News About Her Family

The Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott divorce rumors raged in 2021, so fans hoped Tori would get a break in 2022. Last year, Tori confirmed what we suspected all along about her marriage; it was stormy from the start. Dean and Tori met in 2005 on the set of the Lifetime movie "Mind Over Murder" and fell in love. The problem? Tori was married, and Dean was married with two kids, per Us Weekly. In her 2008 memoir "sTORI Telling," Tori claimed it was love at first sight for her and Dean. "I am fully aware of how ridiculous that sounds, and I still mean it," she said.

But in October 2021, an inside source told Us Weekly that Tori "wants a divorce" from Dean because she "feels trapped." The source claimed that Tori was "miserable" in the marriage. Tori grew up as a Hollywood princess, daughter of Aaron and Candy Spelling in a 57,000-square-foot mansion. A family insider spilled to Us Weekly that "Dean doesn't get along with Candy and she's never really approved of him." After marrying Dean in 2006, Tori fell out with her parents, then her dad died a few months later. Tori and Dean have a long history of financial problems, and Dean cheated on Tori in 2013.

The mom-of-five could use a break, but Tori's latest update brings a rocky start to 2022. The "Beverly Hills 90201" star just got some tough news about her family.