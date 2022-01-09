Tori Spelling Just Got Some Really Tough News About Her Family
The Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott divorce rumors raged in 2021, so fans hoped Tori would get a break in 2022. Last year, Tori confirmed what we suspected all along about her marriage; it was stormy from the start. Dean and Tori met in 2005 on the set of the Lifetime movie "Mind Over Murder" and fell in love. The problem? Tori was married, and Dean was married with two kids, per Us Weekly. In her 2008 memoir "sTORI Telling," Tori claimed it was love at first sight for her and Dean. "I am fully aware of how ridiculous that sounds, and I still mean it," she said.
But in October 2021, an inside source told Us Weekly that Tori "wants a divorce" from Dean because she "feels trapped." The source claimed that Tori was "miserable" in the marriage. Tori grew up as a Hollywood princess, daughter of Aaron and Candy Spelling in a 57,000-square-foot mansion. A family insider spilled to Us Weekly that "Dean doesn't get along with Candy and she's never really approved of him." After marrying Dean in 2006, Tori fell out with her parents, then her dad died a few months later. Tori and Dean have a long history of financial problems, and Dean cheated on Tori in 2013.
The mom-of-five could use a break, but Tori's latest update brings a rocky start to 2022. The "Beverly Hills 90201" star just got some tough news about her family.
Tory Spelling's entire family has COVID
Tori Spelling told her 1.6 million Instagram followers on January 7 that her whole family had COVID. Tori posted a photo with one of her daughters with the message, "I share a lot on social media, but this is one thing I didn't want to share ... Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it."
The mom continued, "Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated. A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That's how it works. But we are all getting thru this together." The "90210" star ended her post by writing, "This post took 45 min of starting and stopping to write. #covidsucks." Tori didn't mention Dean McDermott in her post, but from what insider sources say about their marriage, he might not be a big help.
After 15 years of marriage, Tori's friends and family believe her relationship with Dean isn't great for her. An inside source told Page Six that Tori's friends are "surprised [a divorce] didn't happen years ago" and that "no one" is fond of her husband. Another source spilled to OK! Magazine, "Candy believes that Tori's troubles started when she hooked up with Dean." The source claimed, "When Dean is out of [the] picture, Tori thinks Candy will step up with financial support." Let's hope that after 2022's rocky start that Tori and her family can find peace.