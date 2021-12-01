What Do Tori Spelling's Close Friends Think About The Status Of Her Marriage?
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage has been the topic of much speculation for many years. While Spelling herself has not made any comments confirming or denying the rumors about her marriage, she was spotted appearing rather flustered outside her lawyer's office back in October 2021, according to Page Six. If that weren't enough, she supposedly dropped a major hint with her Halloween costume by dressing up as a dead bride on Instagram. She captioned her post simply with an "I Do" and black heart emoji, suggesting to her fans that she might be ready to move on from her current state of affairs with McDermott.
But of course, this isn't the first time that Spelling has dealt with divorce rumors. Back in 2013, she wrote in a now-defunct blog post that her children caught wind of a magazine cover during a grocery trip that said their parents' marriage was done. She had to reassure her children by telling them (via CBS News), "'That magazine doesn't know us. Daddy and I are very happy and in love. There will be no divorce and all of us will remain together as a family.' I'm lucky my two oldest are only 5 and 4 and couldn't read the fine details of the article where horrific claims were made against my husband, their dad."
Yet now it seems like it's Spelling's friends who believe the same thing that the magazine cover once said about her marriage.
Are Tori and Dean over for good now?
According to Us Weekly, Tori Spelling's friends believe that her marriage to Dean McDermott is over, but before she can do anything about it, she needs to get her ducks in a row. Sources claim that the former reality television star is looking to pull the plug on her marriage as soon as in the next few months. Apparently, Spelling and McDermott "are trying to celebrate the holidays as a family and put aside their differences," but her inner circle believes a "divorce can happen early in the new year," according to one source.
The only thing that is keeping Spelling and McDermott together are their five children, says the insider. "Tori and Dean have a lot of heated arguments and good and bad days but they're still there for their children and most importantly want their kids to be happy," the source claimed to Us Weekly. "The divorce can still happen but right now, the understanding is they're trying to just get through the rest of the year as one unit." In other words, Spelling is possibly looking to postpone all of the headline-grabbing drama and possible photographer-friendly trips to her attorney's office for the next cycle of magazine covers.