What Do Tori Spelling's Close Friends Think About The Status Of Her Marriage?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's marriage has been the topic of much speculation for many years. While Spelling herself has not made any comments confirming or denying the rumors about her marriage, she was spotted appearing rather flustered outside her lawyer's office back in October 2021, according to Page Six. If that weren't enough, she supposedly dropped a major hint with her Halloween costume by dressing up as a dead bride on Instagram. She captioned her post simply with an "I Do" and black heart emoji, suggesting to her fans that she might be ready to move on from her current state of affairs with McDermott.

But of course, this isn't the first time that Spelling has dealt with divorce rumors. Back in 2013, she wrote in a now-defunct blog post that her children caught wind of a magazine cover during a grocery trip that said their parents' marriage was done. She had to reassure her children by telling them (via CBS News), "'That magazine doesn't know us. Daddy and I are very happy and in love. There will be no divorce and all of us will remain together as a family.' I'm lucky my two oldest are only 5 and 4 and couldn't read the fine details of the article where horrific claims were made against my husband, their dad."

Yet now it seems like it's Spelling's friends who believe the same thing that the magazine cover once said about her marriage.