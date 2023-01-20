Ashley Judd Responds To Mother Naomi's Gut-Wrenching Last Note Being Exposed
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
The world lost an icon in singer Naomi Judd. The star came from a famous family that included daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, making them one of the most famous trios in Hollywood. It's no secret that Ashley and Naomi were incredibly close and made several red-carpet appearances together over the years. So it comes as no surprise that Ashley shared several tributes to her mother on social media in the days after her death. One of those posts honored Naomi on Mother's Day. In an Instagram post, Ashley told fans that she and her mother would visit one another every day when they were both in Tennessee as she gushed over Naomi. "Mom, thank you for hugging me and telling me I am an extraordinary woman and urging my voice," Ashley wrote.
While Ashley has been doing her best to keep her mother's memory alive, it's still been a tough time for the family. In mid-January 2022, more details of Naomi's suicide came to light and were leaked by the press, including a brief note from the late singer. The New York Post shared a photo of a yellow Post-it note Naomi left. "Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She's mentally ill," the note read.
Wynonna has been touring without her late mother, and she told The Hollywood Reporter that it has "healed" her. She has not spoken about the note, but Ashley lashed out in an Instagram post.
Ashley Judd slams the media
Ashley Judd is speaking out on behalf of her family. After Naomi Judd's gut-wrenching suicide note got leaked to the public, the outspoken star hasn't kept quiet. Ashley took to Instagram to express her distress over the media coverage of Naomi's death with a paragraphs-long Instagram post. "Our family is deeply distressed by the galling, irresponsible publication of and ongoing requests for details and images of our beloved mother and wife's death by suicide because of the trauma and damage it does to those who view such materials and the contagion risk they pose to those who are vulnerable to self-harm," the "Double Jeopardy" actor began the lengthy post.
In the post, the star specifically called out the media for cashing in on her family's "suffering and despair" and sharing details that she felt should have never come out. Ashley also added that Naomi's note asking that Wynonna not come to her funeral didn't come from her mother's heart, but instead "came from the complex disease of mental illness." To conclude the statement, Ashley called on elected officials to help change "state privacy laws, so that police reports in the event of death by suicide are not, in fact, public record" since the details don't do the public any good.
Several famous friends, like Mira Sorvino, commented on Ashley's post. "I am so sorry that your grief is compounded by the sickness of our media's need to monetize everything, even the most personal loss," Sorvino shared.
Ashley Judd has been incredibly open after her mother's death
Since the death of her beloved mother, Ashley Judd has seemingly been the liaison to the press. The star first informed fans that Naomi Judd had died in a heartbreaking post she shared on her Twitter account and her Instagram feed. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy," Ashley wrote. "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered." The star added that they were trying to move forward while vulnerably noting they were in "unknown territory."
Not too long after the news, Ashley spoke with Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America," giving her first televised interview since her mother's untimely death. According to the New York Post, the "Bug" star talked about a wide range of topics while also revealing how Naomi took her life. "Once I say it, it cannot be unsaid," she emotionally shared with Sawyer. "She used a weapon — my mother used a firearm. So that's the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we're in a position that if we don't say it, someone else is going to." Again, Ashley made it clear that she wanted to share details of her mother's death on the family's terms instead of having the information leaked by the press, which is what happened with the suicide note.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).