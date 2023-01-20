Ashley Judd Responds To Mother Naomi's Gut-Wrenching Last Note Being Exposed

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

The world lost an icon in singer Naomi Judd. The star came from a famous family that included daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, making them one of the most famous trios in Hollywood. It's no secret that Ashley and Naomi were incredibly close and made several red-carpet appearances together over the years. So it comes as no surprise that Ashley shared several tributes to her mother on social media in the days after her death. One of those posts honored Naomi on Mother's Day. In an Instagram post, Ashley told fans that she and her mother would visit one another every day when they were both in Tennessee as she gushed over Naomi. "Mom, thank you for hugging me and telling me I am an extraordinary woman and urging my voice," Ashley wrote.

While Ashley has been doing her best to keep her mother's memory alive, it's still been a tough time for the family. In mid-January 2022, more details of Naomi's suicide came to light and were leaked by the press, including a brief note from the late singer. The New York Post shared a photo of a yellow Post-it note Naomi left. "Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She's mentally ill," the note read.

Wynonna has been touring without her late mother, and she told The Hollywood Reporter that it has "healed" her. She has not spoken about the note, but Ashley lashed out in an Instagram post.