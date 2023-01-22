Jeremy Renner Says Accident Left Him With A Staggering Number Of Broken Bones

2023 couldn't have gotten off to a worse start for Jeremy Renner. Deadline reported that on January 1, officers were called to "a traumatic injury" in Reno, Nevada, after Renner was involved in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow." He was airlifted to the hospital, where he remained in a "critical but stable condition" after undergoing surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." It didn't take long for harrowing details of Renner's accident to emerge from the 911 call made just moments after a giant Snowcat ran him over.

TMZ posted specifics from the call's emergency log. They noted Renner sustained multiple injuries and suffered "heavy bleeding from his head." He was heard in the background, groaning in pain throughout the call. On January 3, Renner posted a graphic glimpse of his snowplow accident recovery. The pic showed the "Avengers" star looking battered and bruised, lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube up his nose. "Thank you all for your kind words. [I'm] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned the photo.

It transpired Renner's injuries were worse than anyone imagined. A source told Radar that the damage to his chest had been "so substantial" that surgeons had to reconstruct it. "The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed," another source claimed. And Jeremy Renner says the accident left him with a staggering number of broken bones.