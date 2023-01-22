Jeremy Renner Says Accident Left Him With A Staggering Number Of Broken Bones
2023 couldn't have gotten off to a worse start for Jeremy Renner. Deadline reported that on January 1, officers were called to "a traumatic injury" in Reno, Nevada, after Renner was involved in a "weather-related accident while plowing snow." He was airlifted to the hospital, where he remained in a "critical but stable condition" after undergoing surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries." It didn't take long for harrowing details of Renner's accident to emerge from the 911 call made just moments after a giant Snowcat ran him over.
TMZ posted specifics from the call's emergency log. They noted Renner sustained multiple injuries and suffered "heavy bleeding from his head." He was heard in the background, groaning in pain throughout the call. On January 3, Renner posted a graphic glimpse of his snowplow accident recovery. The pic showed the "Avengers" star looking battered and bruised, lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube up his nose. "Thank you all for your kind words. [I'm] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned the photo.
It transpired Renner's injuries were worse than anyone imagined. A source told Radar that the damage to his chest had been "so substantial" that surgeons had to reconstruct it. "The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed," another source claimed. And Jeremy Renner says the accident left him with a staggering number of broken bones.
The number of Jeremy Renner's broken bones begs belief
Jeremy Renner shared that he broke over 30 bones in the near-fatal accident. However, he's somehow managing to keep his spirits up. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love," Renner captioned an Instagram photo that showed him receiving treatment on a hospital bed. Renner thanked his fans and friends for their outpouring of well-wishes and vowed, "these 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens."
Chris Hemsworth — who plays the mighty Thor in "Avengers" — offered up love and support for his injured costar. "Your [sic] a champion mate! We love you," he commented on the Instagram post. Renner's relationship with his fellow Marvel stars is clearly tight, despite him admitting that at first, he and the other cast members were more than a little jealous of hunky Hemsworth's chiselled abs of steel and bulging biceps.
"He's the tallest, he's the most good-looking," Renner admitted on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. He shared that Robert Downey Jr. had suggested knobbling Hemsworth to remove him from the picture. After insisting that "[He's] too good-looking. He's too tall. He's too charming," Downey Jr. (presumably) joked, "We've got to break his knee. We've got to take him out." A joke that Renner is very likely not finding funny right now.