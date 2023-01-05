Harrowing Details From Jeremy Renner's Accident Emerge From 911 Call
New disturbing details have emerged following Jeremy Renner's scary accident on New Year's Day. A rep for the Marvel actor confirmed to People on January 2 that he had experienced a snowplow accident that left him with serious injuries, describing his condition as being "critical but stable." The rep noted that Renner had been airlifted to the hospital following the incident, which happened near his home in Nevada, and noted, "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."
Renner himself has since offered an update on how he's doing, taking to Instagram on January 3 to share a short but sweet message alongside a selfie which showed him looking pretty banged up. "Thank you all for your kind words. [I'm] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned the photo taken from his hospital bed, which appeared to show him with a black eye and a breathing tube in his nose. The post received plenty of sweet comments from his famous friends, as Chris Hemsworth wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" while Chris Evans commented, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy."
And now, the true extent of the horror that unfolded at the time of the accident has just become even clearer.
Jeremy Renner's accident 911 call revealed disturbing details about his injuries
The 911 call audio from the day of Jeremy Renner's accident paints a desperate scene. TMZ shared details of the call, which happened mere moments after Renner stepped out of a Snowcat which then began to roll away, running over the actor when he tried to hop back into the driver's seat. The person who called the emergency services noted that Renner was having a very difficult time breathing as his chest had been crushed under the machine. In notes shared with the call, it was claimed Renner could be heard making distressing noises by the person who took the call because he was in so much pain. It was also shared that he was profusely bleeding.
Renner's rep previously gave an update on his condition to People on January 2. "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today," the statement read. "He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition." Following his selfie, Renner then gave fans another update himself on January 5 when he shared a video of his mom and sister giving him a head massage through a shower cap from his intensive care hospital bed on Instagram Stories. "ICU spa moments to lift my [spirits]," he captioned the clip, proving, thankfully, his sense of humor is still very much intact.