Harrowing Details From Jeremy Renner's Accident Emerge From 911 Call

New disturbing details have emerged following Jeremy Renner's scary accident on New Year's Day. A rep for the Marvel actor confirmed to People on January 2 that he had experienced a snowplow accident that left him with serious injuries, describing his condition as being "critical but stable." The rep noted that Renner had been airlifted to the hospital following the incident, which happened near his home in Nevada, and noted, "His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Renner himself has since offered an update on how he's doing, taking to Instagram on January 3 to share a short but sweet message alongside a selfie which showed him looking pretty banged up. "Thank you all for your kind words. [I'm] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned the photo taken from his hospital bed, which appeared to show him with a black eye and a breathing tube in his nose. The post received plenty of sweet comments from his famous friends, as Chris Hemsworth wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" while Chris Evans commented, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy."

And now, the true extent of the horror that unfolded at the time of the accident has just become even clearer.