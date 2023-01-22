Riley Keough's Powerful Eulogy For Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She Welcomed Her First Child

Actor Riley Keough, the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, disclosed the before-unknown birth of her first child within the lines of the emotional eulogy she wrote for her mother.

Over a week after Presley's tragic death, her funeral was held on January 22 at her family's iconic Graceland property in Memphis, Tennessee. This event was open to the public to allow fans to mourn the death of Elvis Presley's only daughter, per TMZ. According to Entertainment Tonight, the memorial service was attended by the singer's family and friends, including Sarah Ferguson, former Memphis mayor AC Wharton, Austin Butler, and more. The ceremony honored Lisa Marie with performances from Guns and Roses' Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette, and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan. As reported by CNN, Elvis's former aide and Lisa Marie's manager, Jerry Schilling, told the emotional story of being present in the hospital for both Lisa Marie's birth and her unfortunate death.

Through her moving words for her mother, Keough revealed that Lisa Marie became a grandmother before her death.