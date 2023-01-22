Riley Keough's Powerful Eulogy For Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She Welcomed Her First Child
Actor Riley Keough, the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, disclosed the before-unknown birth of her first child within the lines of the emotional eulogy she wrote for her mother.
Over a week after Presley's tragic death, her funeral was held on January 22 at her family's iconic Graceland property in Memphis, Tennessee. This event was open to the public to allow fans to mourn the death of Elvis Presley's only daughter, per TMZ. According to Entertainment Tonight, the memorial service was attended by the singer's family and friends, including Sarah Ferguson, former Memphis mayor AC Wharton, Austin Butler, and more. The ceremony honored Lisa Marie with performances from Guns and Roses' Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette, and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan. As reported by CNN, Elvis's former aide and Lisa Marie's manager, Jerry Schilling, told the emotional story of being present in the hospital for both Lisa Marie's birth and her unfortunate death.
Through her moving words for her mother, Keough revealed that Lisa Marie became a grandmother before her death.
Riley Keough gave birth to a girl prior to her mother's death
"Zola" actor Riley Keough wrote a touching eulogy for her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, which was delivered by Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Peterson. The speech focused on Presley as a loving mother and role model for the new mom herself, which was unbeknownst to the public. A representative for Keough confirmed to People that she and Smith-Peterson welcomed their daughter sometime in 2022.
"Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I'm certain I chose the best mother for me in this world and I knew that as far back as I can remember you." Keough's speech read (via Us Weekly). "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me."
It seems that Presley was a true role model for Keough in all facets of life. During an interview with People in December 2022, the actor called her mother "an inspiration" to her for being "a very strong, smart woman." She even compared Presley to her wild-spirited, rocker character in the upcoming screen adaptation of the novel, "Daisy Jones and the Six." After Presley's death, Keough posted a heartwarming throwback photo of her and her mother smiling at each other alongside a red heart.