Riley Keough Breaks Her Silence On Lisa Marie Presley's Death With Heartbreaking Throwback Photo

Riley Keough has shared her first message since the untimely death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

AP News reported on January 12 that Lisa Marie had passed away at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement confirming that Lisa Marie, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, had died. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

As written by People, Lisa Marie was a mother to four kids: Riley, Benjamin Keough (who sadly died at the age of 27 in 2020), Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood. In December 2022, Riley spoke to the news outlet about how being raised by Lisa Marie, whom she called "a very strong, smart woman," has been impactful to her. "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said. She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me." Riley is now breaking her silence for the first time since her mother's death.