Riley Keough Breaks Her Silence On Lisa Marie Presley's Death With Heartbreaking Throwback Photo
Riley Keough has shared her first message since the untimely death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.
AP News reported on January 12 that Lisa Marie had passed away at the age of 54 after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement confirming that Lisa Marie, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, had died. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."
As written by People, Lisa Marie was a mother to four kids: Riley, Benjamin Keough (who sadly died at the age of 27 in 2020), Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood. In December 2022, Riley spoke to the news outlet about how being raised by Lisa Marie, whom she called "a very strong, smart woman," has been impactful to her. "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said. She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me." Riley is now breaking her silence for the first time since her mother's death.
Riley Keough has posted a childhood photo with her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough has shared a memory of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, just over a week after Presley tragically died. On January 20, Keough posted a throwback photo of herself and Presley on Instagram. The black-and-white image shows a young Keough and her mother posing as Presley smiles at Keough, who is holding a bouquet of flowers for the picture. Keough simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Several celebrities have shown their support, such as Nicole Richie, who wrote to Keough, "I love you." Kim Kardashian commented an infinity symbol, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley said, "Been thinking of you so much!"
On January 18, Yahoo Entertainment reported that Presley's cause of death had been deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner. Spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani told the news outlet that "a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies." Meanwhile, TMZ was told by "sources with direct knowledge" on January 20 that Presley's loved ones will be meeting at Graceland this weekend for a private memorial service. This is said to be taking place prior to a public service that will be carried out at Graceland on Sunday, January 22.