Priscilla Presley Speaks Out With Hopeful Message After Daughter Lisa Marie's Memorial

During Lisa Marie Presley's public memorial on January 22, Priscilla Presley addressed her family and friends, along with the fans who arrived to pay their respects, by reading a eulogy written by one of Lisa Marie's 14-year-old daughters. "Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one," she read from her phone (via Us Weekly). "Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her but as she always said, 'I'll do my best.'"

Priscilla then read a poem titled "Old Soul," which Page Six noted could have been written by any of Lisa Marie's three daughters. The heart-wrenching prose touched on Lisa Marie's early life, struggles, and survivor's guilt. "Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love," Priscilla read. "She knew that I loved her / I fear I'll never touch her / But the old soul is always with me / She doesn't drift above." Priscilla concluded with a short tribute of her own. "Our heart is broken," she said (via Us Weekly). "Lisa, we all love you."

Following the emotional ceremony, Priscilla took to Twitter on January 23 to share a hopeful message. "Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," she wrote. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."