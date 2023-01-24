Khloe Kardashian Opens Up Like Never Before About Tristan Thompson's Late Mother

Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea, died from a heart attack earlier this month — and the tragedy has reunited those closest to her. Shortly upon receiving the devastating news, Tristan immediately flew home to Toronto with ex Khloé Kardashian and their daughter True in tow, per TMZ. Despite the off-and-on nature of his and Khloé's relationship, Thompson's mother always had a bond with the Good American founder. "Khloe was very close to Tristan's mother, and as with any partner, friend, etcetera, the family will be first to support them, especially in this very difficult time," a source told ET.

With a private funeral scheduled for Andrea, Khloé, sister Kim Kardashian, and mother Kris Jenner are all expected to attend. In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Jenner wrote that Andrea was "the most amazing, dedicated, devoted and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother." Heartbroken, Jenner also extended condolences to not only Tristan but his brothers Amari, Dishawn and Daniel.

Amid speculation that Tristan and Khloé are possibly reconciling (again), the "Kocktails with Khloé" host has broken her silence on Andrea's tragic death.