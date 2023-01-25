Chrissy Teigen Gives Fans Up-Close Look At Newborn Daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen is one proud mom and took to Instagram to introduce her newborn daughter, Esti Maxine, to the world. "[L]ook at u out here lookin like a baby," she captioned the adorable photo. Fans and friends quickly congratulated Teigen on her new bundle of joy. John Legend commented, "My little Esti," while Kris Jenner gushed, "Soooo beautiful just like her mama," followed by several pink heart emojis. Rumer Willis chimed in with, "Omg so beautiful."

The night Esti was born, Legend gave a private concert and told the audience they welcomed "the little baby this morning," per People. He called it a "blessed day" and joked that he didn't get much sleep the night before. Teigen has been happy to share her own recovery after delivery, noting that she had a c-section. "omw to bandage together both my wound and 3.8 second clips of Beyonce performing in Dubai until I get a full hbo special," she wrote on Instagram on January 23, sharing a shot of herself with wet stains on her dress, both by her chest and her abdomen. The moms in the comment section definitely got it. "The milk spots add an extra layer of authenticity to this," someone wrote. "I'm so glad women now have the freedom to acknowledge .. not hide," another added, celebrating Teigen's candid shot of post-pregnancy. Welcome to the world — and Instagram — baby Esti!