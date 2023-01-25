The Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Reportedly Bit The Dust

Madonna's biopic was highly anticipated but fans may have to wait — maybe indefinitely. According to multiple sources, Universal Studios has nixed the film, Variety reports. Those associated with the film have yet to officially announce its cancellation, but insiders close to the pop star say she's focusing on her world tour as of now.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the biopic struggled to get underway after multiple script drafts were written, which were reportedly much too long. There was talk about making the movie into two parts or turning it into a miniseries. "You have 40 years of success, and it's very hard to put that into one movie," a source shared.

The "Holiday" singer announced her tour during a raunchy game of Truth or Dare with a table full of celebrities, including Amy Schumer and Jack Black. Schumer dared Madonna to do a world tour playing her greatest hits, to which she replied, "F*** yeah." The "Celebration" tour will begin in Vancouver, Canada on July 15 with 35 stops in North America, per People. It will then continue on in Europe, with shows in London, Barcelona, and Paris. Fans are already flocking for tickets and Madonna has added more dates to the "Celebration" tour, which will go on until December.