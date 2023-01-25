The Madonna Biopic Starring Julia Garner Has Reportedly Bit The Dust
In September 2020, Universal Pictures announced that a Madonna biopic was in development, per Madonna's website. The movie was to be co-written by the Queen of Pop along with Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for the 2007 film "Juno." Madonna was also slated to direct the biopic based on her decades-long career as a singer, actor, and director. "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive," Madonna said at the time.
Many actors were eager to play the part of the iconic pop star, including Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young, per Variety. However, "Ozark" star Julia Garner was reportedly at the forefront to play Madonna. According to sources, the audition process was "grueling" and included hours of choreography a day. Unfortunately, it appears the years-long undertaking was for naught, as the project has reportedly been canceled.
Madonna's biopic on indefinite hold as she embarks on a world tour
Madonna's biopic was highly anticipated but fans may have to wait — maybe indefinitely. According to multiple sources, Universal Studios has nixed the film, Variety reports. Those associated with the film have yet to officially announce its cancellation, but insiders close to the pop star say she's focusing on her world tour as of now.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the biopic struggled to get underway after multiple script drafts were written, which were reportedly much too long. There was talk about making the movie into two parts or turning it into a miniseries. "You have 40 years of success, and it's very hard to put that into one movie," a source shared.
The "Holiday" singer announced her tour during a raunchy game of Truth or Dare with a table full of celebrities, including Amy Schumer and Jack Black. Schumer dared Madonna to do a world tour playing her greatest hits, to which she replied, "F*** yeah." The "Celebration" tour will begin in Vancouver, Canada on July 15 with 35 stops in North America, per People. It will then continue on in Europe, with shows in London, Barcelona, and Paris. Fans are already flocking for tickets and Madonna has added more dates to the "Celebration" tour, which will go on until December.